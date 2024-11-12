Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Home Environment Toledo Zoo Rescues Eight Tasmaian Devils

Toledo Zoo Rescues Eight Tasmaian Devils

By Leslie Anne Shore

The Toledo Zoo partnered with the Tasmanian government to bring eight Tasmanian devils to the zoo in an effort to save the endangered species.

The Toledo Zoo documented their journey from Tasmania to the Toledo Zoo, which is available to watch on YouTube. The short film documents their journey as well as Toledo Zoo’s effort to save the declining Tasmanian devil population.

“This will not only enhance the genetic diversity of the captive population but also raise awareness about the plight of these incredible animals,” Michael Frushour general curator of endotherms at Toledo Zoo told WTOL11.

RELATED: Women of Toledo’s 7th Annual Intercultural Gala Next Weekend

The Tasmanian government created the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program in 2003, due to the declining population caused by Devil Facial Tumor Disease, a cancer that Tasmanian devils can spread to one another through bite.

Two of the Tasmanian devils will be part of the Tasmanian Devil Ambassador Program, which will teach visitors about the species and the difficulties they encounter. 

For more information, visit toledozoo.org.

The Toledo Zoo partnered with the Tasmanian government to bring eight Tasmanian devils to the zoo in an effort to save the endangered species.

The Toledo Zoo documented their journey from Tasmania to the Toledo Zoo, which is available to watch on YouTube. The short film documents their journey as well as Toledo Zoo’s effort to save the declining Tasmanian devil population.

“This will not only enhance the genetic diversity of the captive population but also raise awareness about the plight of these incredible animals,” Michael Frushour general curator of endotherms at Toledo Zoo told WTOL11.

RELATED: Women of Toledo’s 7th Annual Intercultural Gala Next Weekend

The Tasmanian government created the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program in 2003, due to the declining population caused by Devil Facial Tumor Disease, a cancer that Tasmanian devils can spread to one another through bite.

- Advertisement -

Two of the Tasmanian devils will be part of the Tasmanian Devil Ambassador Program, which will teach visitors about the species and the difficulties they encounter. 

For more information, visit toledozoo.org.

Previous article
Toledo Extends Food Compost Program
Next article
The Historic Libbey House Fall Events
Leslie Anne Shore
Leslie Anne Shore

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO