Toledo Zoo Rescues Eight Tasmaian Devils

The Toledo Zoo partnered with the Tasmanian government to bring eight Tasmanian devils to the zoo in an effort to save the endangered species.

The Toledo Zoo documented their journey from Tasmania to the Toledo Zoo, which is available to watch on YouTube. The short film documents their journey as well as Toledo Zoo’s effort to save the declining Tasmanian devil population.

“This will not only enhance the genetic diversity of the captive population but also raise awareness about the plight of these incredible animals,” Michael Frushour general curator of endotherms at Toledo Zoo told WTOL11.

The Tasmanian government created the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program in 2003, due to the declining population caused by Devil Facial Tumor Disease, a cancer that Tasmanian devils can spread to one another through bite.

Two of the Tasmanian devils will be part of the Tasmanian Devil Ambassador Program, which will teach visitors about the species and the difficulties they encounter.

For more information, visit toledozoo.org.