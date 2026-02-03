Toledo Police Returns to On Patrol: Live

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Chief Michael Troendle on Transparency, Trust and Real-Life Policing

When On Patrol: Live returned to Toledo, it wasn’t just another television appearance. For Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle, the decision was about transparency—giving the public an unfiltered look at what policing in the Glass City actually looks like.

“This gives our community a first-person ride-along—virtually,” Troendle said. “It goes toward community engagement and lets people see the real side of policing.”

A Toledo native and a 33-year veteran of the Toledo Police Department, Troendle says the show offers something rare in modern law enforcement: the chance for the public to witness officers doing their jobs in real time.

A Toledo native at the helm

Chief Troendle has been with the Toledo Police Department since 1993. Born at Toledo Hospital and a graduate of Southview High School, he worked his way through the ranks, serving as captain, deputy chief and assistant chief before being appointed interim chief following the retirement of Chief George Kral. In March 2023, Troendle officially became Chief of Police.

Now in his third year as chief and more than three decades into his career, Troendle has focused on organizational change, officer wellness and strengthening trust between police and the community they serve.

The call that brought On Patrol: Live to Toledo

The first call from On Patrol: Live didn’t come directly to Troendle. Producers initially reached out in 2022, during former Chief Kral’s tenure. The show filmed in Toledo through the end of that year, before Troendle took over as chief in 2023.

With a new administration in place, the department decided to pause.

“We took a break to reset,” Troendle said. “But recruiting became a real challenge and Toledo is beloved on the show. We kept hearing from fans who wanted Toledo back.”

That support—from viewers and officers alike—ultimately helped bring the show back to northwest Ohio.

Why producers keep choosing Toledo

From Troendle’s perspective, Toledo’s appeal is obvious—even if locals take it for granted.

“We have a hometown bias,” he said. “But from the show’s standpoint, Toledo offers variety.”

As the largest police department featured on On Patrol: Live, Toledo brings specialized units, gang task forces and a wide range of calls for service. While some nights are quiet, summer evenings can be anything but.

“They like Toledo for the culture and the range of calls,” Troendle said. “And our fans constantly ask for Toledo on social media.”

Showing the reality of policing

Troendle believes policing is often misunderstood—and that’s exactly why he agreed to participate.

“There’s a misconception that police are heartless or out to make people miserable,” he said. “That’s not real life.”

The show captures officers responding to everyday calls, conducting traffic stops, helping kids get to school and navigating situations that can shift from calm to chaotic in seconds.

“Our officers are professionals. They show compassion. They have real emotions,” Troendle said. “This lets people see that.”

What viewers don’t see behind the cameras

While the city of Toledo receives about $650 per week when they appear on the show, Troendle emphasized that money isn’t a motivating factor. The fee goes to the city—not the police department. This money will also help to offset any incidentals and overtime that might accrue because of the filming.

Liability for the camera crews falls on the production company, whose employees are trained and understand the risks of riding along with officers. Troendle says officers don’t change how they work when cameras are present.

“We don’t act any different,” he said. “It’s business as usual.”

Participation is also entirely voluntary.

“We don’t assign officers—everyone volunteers,” Troendle said. “A lot of officers want to do it. Their families like watching them on TV.”

Although the department doesn’t have final say over what airs, Troendle says he trusts the process, which includes multiple layers of review.

“They don’t want to make departments look bad,” he said. “It’s a business relationship.”

Taking a break—and why Toledo came back

On Patrol: Live took a hiatus from Toledo largely to give officers a break.

“Having a camera operator in your back seat every shift is stressful,” Troendle said. “If it’s a slow night, officers feel pressure to entertain.”

After resetting operations and returning to normal roll calls, the department decided to come back for 2026 with a new approach—rotating officers every three months.

“That keeps it from becoming a chore and gives the community a diversity of officers,” Troendle said.

The city retains full control and can step away from the show at any time if officers need another break.

The human side of the badge

Perhaps the biggest impact of On Patrol: Live is showing officers as human beings.

“Policing can be boring one minute and intense the next,” Troendle said. “Officers have to come down from that adrenaline and keep their cool.”

The show highlights officers going above and beyond—not because cameras are rolling, but because that’s the job.

For now, Toledo is back—giving viewers across the country a real-time look at life on patrol in northwest Ohio.

When, where and how to watch On Patrol: Live

On Patrol: Live airs Friday and Saturday nights from 9pm-12am. Eastern Time on REELZ. The show features live, real-time coverage of police departments across the country, including Toledo, along with expert analysis from hosts Dan Abrams, Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, and Captain Tom Rizzo.

Viewers can watch on REELZ through their cable or satellite provider or stream episodes live and on demand on Peacock. With Toledo back in the lineup, audiences can once again follow Toledo Police officers as they respond to calls, build community connections and show the human side of the badge—live, every weekend.