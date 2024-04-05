Toledo Opera to Hold Masterclass on Auditions with Raquel Suarez Groen

Toledo Opera will host a musical theater audition masterclass with Broadway veteran Raquel Suarez Groen on Sunday, April 7, at 7 pm in the Secor Ballroom. The class is tailored for students in grades 9-12, attendees can expect valuable insights into audition techniques and performance skills straight from the Broadway stage.

Raquel Suarez Groen will share her expertise gained from years of experience in both theatre and film, providing aspiring performers with a unique opportunity to learn from one of the industry’s finest talents.

In addition to the immersive learning experience, eight students will have the chance to showcase their talents as participants of the masterclass. To be considered as a candidate, interested students are required to submit two videos of themselves singing musical theatre selections with accompaniment.

“We are very excited to offer this rare opportunity for our regional high school students to learn and hone their skills from a professional Broadway artist,” Toledo Opera Co-Artistic Director James M. Norman said. “Raquel is a dynamo stage performer who will enthuse and uplift students as they learn the dos and don’ts of auditioning.”

Admission to the masterclass is $20 for attendees and participants. Student attendees and participants will receive a complimentary ticket to the Student Night at the Opera performance of Ragtime on Wednesday, April 17.

Registration and additional information is available at toledoopera.org. To be considered as a performance candidate, please indicate performer candidate in order to receive the video upload form.