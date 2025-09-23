Toledo Opera and Handmade Toledo Present “Unmasking Carmen”

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Tuesday, September 30, Toledo Opera and Handmade Toledo will host Unmasking Carmen: Artistry, Identity, & Interpretation — a free public event exploring how contemporary artists engage with classic works like Bizet’s Carmen. The event begins at 5:30pm at Handmade Toledo 1717 Adams St.

Blending music and conversation, the evening opens with a live performance by Sarah Rachel Bacani, a Toledo Opera Resident Artist, followed by an interdisciplinary panel discussion featuring local artists and creatives. Panelists will explore themes of autonomy, representation, cultural identity, and how traditional stories are reshaped through modern perspectives.

Featured Panelists:

Megan Aherne – Filmmaking instructor and theater director, Toledo School for the Arts

– Filmmaking instructor and theater director, Toledo School for the Arts Sarah Rachel Bacani – Opera singer, Micaëla in Carmen

– Opera singer, Micaëla in Carmen Sabriyah Davis – Dancer, costume designer, and founder of Destination Events

– Dancer, costume designer, and founder of Destination Events Yusuf Lateef – Visual artist and educator

The discussion will be moderated by Jordan Killam, Toledo Opera Audience Development Committee member.

“This program invites our community to see Carmen through fresh eyes and discover the creative voices shaping its meaning today,” said James M. Norman, Toledo Opera General Director.

The event comes ahead of Toledo Opera’s full production of Carmen, which will be staged at the Valentine Theatre 410 Adams St. on Friday, October 10 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 12 at 2pm. Tickets and information are available at toledoopera.org.