Toledo Oktoberfest 2024

FRI, Sep. 20

Saline Oktoberfest

A 2-day celebration of German Culture mixed with a family-friendly party atmosphere.

West Henry Street Parking Lot

100 S Ann Arbor St., Saline, MI

SAT, Sep. 21

Oktoberfest at Tecumseh Brewing

Custom Tecumseh steins, traditional Oktoberfest games with beer and food specials.

Tecumseh Brewing Company, 128 W. Chicago Blvd., Tecumseh, MI

SUN, Sep. 22

Oktoberfest at Maumee Bay Brewing Co.

The seasonal Oktoberfest Lager returns with delicious German-style food, live music with The Screaming Heathens & The Polka Floyd Show, and traditional German games, dancing & more with the Bavarian Sports Club.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 2761 Broadway St., Toledo

Oktoberfest presented by whateverandevermen.

An evening of traditional Oktoberfest music, drinking songs, and beer. Ticketed.

Earnest Brew Works Downtown, 25 S. St. Clair St., Toledo

SAT, Sep. 28

Toledo Oktoberfest Bar Crawl

A festive celebration of Bavarian culture, beer, and camaraderie. Ticketed.

The Bronze Boar, 20 S. Huron St., Toledo

Oktoberfest Ottawa

The annual festival returns with live music, vendors, contests and more. Ticketed.

The EndZone, 101 N. Walnut St., Ottawa, OH

FRI, Oct. 4

ZOOtoberfest

This beer tasting event with an autumn twist will feature a wide variety of craft brews from over a dozen local and regional breweries. Ticketed.

The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo

SAT, Oct. 5

Grass Lake Oktoberfest

Enjoy traditional German music, delicious food, and plenty of beer. Ticketed.

Lost Railway Museum, 142 W. Michigan Ave., Grass Lake, MI