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Home The City Toledo Musician and Naan Stop Kebap Owner Dave “Klassick” Kwyer Dies After Battle With Cancer

Toledo Musician and Naan Stop Kebap Owner Dave “Klassick” Kwyer Dies After Battle With Cancer

By Jason Webber

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Toledo lost a musical and culinary titan on Friday, June 26 with the passing of Dave “Klassick” Kwyer, one of the core members of the popular local band Boogie Matrix Mechanism and the operator of the food truck Naan Stop Kebap.

Kwyer had been bravely fighting pancreatic cancer for a number of years and succumbed to the disease late last week. City Paper staffers will always remember catching Kwyer’s energetic performances at the Village Idiot and enjoying his delicious food—particularly the Bulgogi Cheesesteak and Doner Kebap–at his food truck, Naan Stop Kebap, which will carry on thanks to Kwyer’s business partner Chris Koch.

We loved you, Dave, and we thank you for the music and the food. You’ll be sadly missed.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo lost a musical and culinary titan on Friday, June 26 with the passing of Dave “Klassick” Kwyer, one of the core members of the popular local band Boogie Matrix Mechanism and the operator of the food truck Naan Stop Kebap.

Kwyer had been bravely fighting pancreatic cancer for a number of years and succumbed to the disease late last week. City Paper staffers will always remember catching Kwyer’s energetic performances at the Village Idiot and enjoying his delicious food—particularly the Bulgogi Cheesesteak and Doner Kebap–at his food truck, Naan Stop Kebap, which will carry on thanks to Kwyer’s business partner Chris Koch.

We loved you, Dave, and we thank you for the music and the food. You’ll be sadly missed.

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