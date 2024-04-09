Toledo Mud Hens Break a Bat and Plant a Tree

Columbia Gas of Ohio, the Toledo Mud Hens and the City of Toledo are once again

partnering to plant a tree for every bat broken at a home game during the Mud Hens’ 2023 baseball season, starting April 10 at 11 am during the Break a Bat, Plant a Tree initiative kickoff.

The Mud Hens were a part of this same initiative last season where they had 43 broken bats. As a result of these 43 broken bats the Mud Hens, the City of Toledo and Columbia Gas will be planting 43 trees including sweetgum, tulip tree, black locust, Ohio buckeye and other varieties will be planted in the median of Manhattan Boulevard to add natural beauty to the area.

Representatives from Columbia Gas, including Columbia’s Digger Dog, the City of Toledo, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, the Toledo Mud Hens and Muddy the Mud Hen will be on site to plant the new trees.

Columbia Gas of Ohio is the largest natural gas utility in Ohio and is one of six regulated

utility companies of NiSource. More information about Columbia Gas of Ohio and NiSource, including its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2040, is available at the companies respective websites.

The Mud Hens have 75 home games this year leaving for many opportunities for the team to have broken bat for potentially more trees to be planted from the 2024 season.

Stay tuned toward the end of the 2024 Toledo Mud Hens season for news regarding the 2024 Break a Bat, Plant a Tree date.