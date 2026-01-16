Toledo Mobsters Are Back For A Third Hockey Season

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Amateur and professional Hockey are long-standing traditions in the Glass City that have brought Toledoans together for over 75 years. The Mobsters are a relatively new addition to the list of amateur hockey teams in the Toledo area, returning for a third season this fall.

Toledo hockey history

The history of Toledo hockey goes all the way back to 1947. The Toledo Mercurys were the first minor league professional team to come out of the Glass City – in what was then known as the International Hockey League (IHL). After the Mercurys disbanded, the Toledo Blades and then the Toledo Hornets came on the scene in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. The Blades brought home two Turner Cup Championships in 1964 and 1967.

Long-time Toledoans will remember two highly successful franchises ﹘ the Goaldiggers and the Storm. Between 1975 and 1983, the Goaldiggers took home six championship victories. From 1991 to 2007, the Toledo Storm, an affiliate of the NHL and the Detroit Red Wings, won two Riley Cup Championships and six division titles. The Storm was rebranded as the Walleye in 2009.

Amateur league

The Mobsters are an adult amateur team that formed in 2023 and are part of the American Premier Hockey League (APHL). Head coach Taylor Raszka, who played for the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leaf’s, among other teams, has led the team to several victories in a short time. Under his direction, The Mobsters went 18-5 in the 2023-2024 regular season, and secured the Western Conference Championship. Last season, they ranked 4th with a record of 14-8-1.

While the Mobsters are a semi-pro team, there’s also an avenue for dedicated high school students ﹘ with the Jr. Mobsters. During the pre and post season months, serious high school hockey players can train alongside the Mobsters, and even have the opportunity to compete in a national championship.

The Ice House

Home games for the Mobsters are played at Team Toledo Ice House on Alexis Road. Home to the Junior A team, the Toledo Cherokees, and associated travel teams of the Greater Toledo Amateur Hockey Association (GTAHA), the Ice House has something to offer hockey players of all ages and skill levels.

They offer informal pick up games, known as “drop-in” hockey ﹘ where players and enthusiasts can gain experience, or just enjoy their time on the ice. Those looking to learn how to skate can purchase open ice time.

They also boast numerous programs for young children interested in learning how to play. Children as young as five years old that already know how to skate can take the next steps to becoming well-rounded hockey players.

Get your tickets

Mobsters games are played every weekend, typically on Saturdays, from October to March. Individual single-game tickets start at just $12. Season passes are also available for purchase via the Mobsters website.

The 2025-2026 regular season began on October 4th and will conclude on March 8th. As of this writing, the Mobsters are 2-5.

For more information, visit: toledomobsters.com | teamtoledoicehouse.com