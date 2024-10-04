Toledo Humane Society Announces Working Cats Program

The Toledo Humane Society is offering a new program, Working Cats.

This program allows people to adopt cats that are shy or unsocialized with people to “work” in barns or garages, doing things like catching unwanted pests and rodents for you.

These cats are still used to having regular caregivers provide food and water, however they prefer to spend their time away from people. Information on caring for you working cat can be found on the Toledo Humane Society website.

Cats in the Working Cat Program are often shy but may become more social with their caregivers after adoption when they leave the shelter environment. The Toledo Humane Society suggests adoption in pairs to give the barn or garage cat a companion.

The Toledo Humane Society asks that the cats be confined for two to four weeks in the barn or outside building where they will be primarily residing until they are more likely to stay on the property.

The cats should also have 24/7 access to their outside building for shelter once the 2-4 week period is over, especially in the cold winter months. They also recommend installing a catdoor on the property.

Requests for a Working Cat can be done on the Toledo Humane Society website.

For more information on the Working Cats Program, visit toledohumane.org/working-cat-program.