Toledo GQ 2026

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Ulysses Gray

AKA: Ty

Age: 40

Hometown: Toledo

Occupation: Barber

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Describe your style in 20 words or less: Essential, inspirational, precise, and fathers child who/where do you seek style inspiration from? My father, he is essetic and clean

What are your favorite brands?: Vintage Shopper, years and story to them

How long does it take you to get ready for work? 5 minutes A night out? 10 minutes

What decade do you think expressed the greatest sense of style? 80s

What role does fashion play in your day to day life? Growth state, everyday changes

Do you own an iron or just et the dryer sort it out? Neither

How big is your closet? 5×10

If I were a vintage coat or suit, could I live in your closet? Yes

I’m your favorite concert T-shirt: Zed and Red Hot Chili Peppers

What would you consider the little black dress for men? Flare out pants and a black turtleneck

Your biggest fashion Faux-pas? Matchy matchy, or maniquin ready

Whats one piece that you own,that as long as you have it, you feel put together enough to get through the day? Carhart t-shirt

What is the most expensive fashion item you’ve bought? Pair of prescription glasses they are vintage

Whats your dream fashion piece or accessory to own? Canadian goose jacket

What cologne do you wear? Michael Malul

How many pairs of shoes do you think every man should have? Unlimited, always have to have more

How many do you have? 440

Any tattoos? Yes, 40 or more

Jewelry– do you wear any? Yes. I love brooches the most

How old is your oldest pair of jeans? 30 years old

One thing every put together man must wear? A smile

Michah Lee

Age: 46

Hometown: Toledo

Occupation: Founder of a nonprofit organization and clothing designer

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Describe your style in 20 words or less: My style is however I feel for the day.

Who/Where do you seek style inspiration? My father, he was a businessman and cleanest guy I knew. I never seen him in jeans.

What brands do you gravitate towards? Aime Leon Dore

How long to get ready for work? 30-45 minutes

A night out? At least an hour

What decade do you think expressed the greatest sense of style? Current because of the creativity. Just a hodgepodge of different styles

Do you own an iron or do you just let the dryer sort it out? Iron everything

How big is your closet? One walk in but a total of three

If I were an iconic vintage coat or a suit, could I live in your closet? 100%

I’m your favorite concert t-shirt? Anything R&B

What would you consider the little black dress, but for men? Nice tailored black suit

What’s your biggest fashion faux pas? Wrinkled clothes. Where what you want but no wrinkles

What’s one expensive piece that you own? I dont buy anything expensive. I love to thrift.

What’s your dream fashion piece or accessory to own? I dont have one. I shope anywhere and can put anything together.

Cologne? Louis Vuitton, L’immensite

How many pairs of shoes do you think every man should own? 3, sneakers, dress shoes and casual shoes

How many do you own? 67

Tattoos? Yes, 7

Do you wear jewelry on a daily basis? Ring and necklace but not a big jewelry wearer

How old is your oldest pair of jeans? 10 years old

One thing every put-together man must wear: Whatever he wants.

B Willis

Age: 37

Hometown: Toledo

Occupation: Radio Personality

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Describe your style in 20 words or less: Authentic, raw, but still luxury.

Who/Where do you seek style inspiration? City-inpiration.

What brands do you gravitate towards? I’m not much of a brand guy. I’m aware of the brands and there are certain pieces I might like, but, I could be as in love with a vintage rock tee as I am a new one.

How long to get ready for work? At the very most, an hour.

A night out? 30 minutes.

What decade do you think expressed the greatest sense of style? 90s.

What role does fashion play in your day-to-day life? It plays one of the biggest roles, because if you feel good, you feel good.

Do you own an iron or do you just let the dryer sort it out? Absolutely have to own an iron. Wherever I go, there must be an iron.

How big is your closet? It’s a walk-in closet, and it’s got about 3 sides to it and built-ins.

If I were an iconic vintage coat or a suit, could I live in your closet? You could live there, you could be buried there.

I’m your favorite concert t-shirt, where do I live? You’re hanging up, just so I can look at you, even if I’m not gonna wear you that day.

What would you consider the little black dress, but for men? Vintage tour tees.

What’s your biggest fashion faux pas? When they give more attention to the outfit and not to shoes.

What’s one piece that you own? As long as you have it, you feel put together enough to get through the day. Sneakers.

What’s the most expensive fashion item that you’ve bought? A pair of Jordans.

What’s your dream fashion piece or accessory to own? A specific pair of Cartier glasses.

Cologne? It depends on the outfit. Some go-tos are YSL and believe it or not, every day I wear Bath and Body Works

How many pairs of shoes do you think every man should own? 4

How many do you own? 7-8 pairs

Tattoos? Too many to count.

Do you wear jewelry on a daily basis? 100%

How old is your oldest pair of jeans? 6 years

One thing every put-together man must wear: Deodorant and underwear.

Justin Cluckey

Age: 33

Hometown: Toledo

Occupation: Independent Actor and Construction Worker

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Describe your style in 20 words or less: 1980s Miami Vice or mob movies. I’m inspired by big film stars like Al Pacino and De Niro.

Who/Where do you seek style inspiration? 1980s, 1970s Italian-esque.

What brands do you gravitate towards? I have stuff from Versace and Gucci. But a lot of the stuff I do wear is surprisingly thrifted.

How long to get ready for work? 5 minutes

A night out? 15-20 minutes

What decade do you think expressed the greatest sense of style? Without a doubt, 60s and 70s.

What role does fashion play in your day-to-day life? Even going to the store, I don’t like looking like a bum. Even if I’m wearing sweats or something, I’m always wearing a matching set. So it plays a big role in my life, all the way down to the socks that I put on my feet. It’s an everyday thing.

Do you own an iron or do you just let the dryer sort it out? I’ll throw stuff in the dryer now and let it dewrinkle and call it a day. If it doesn’t work to my advantage, then yes, I use an iron, but I haven’t used an iron probably over 15 years.

How big is your closet? I have one closet. and it’s probably 4 feet wide and then I have one dresser.

If I were an iconic vintage coat or a suit, could I live in your closet? Without a shadow of a doubt.

I’m your favorite concert t-shirt, where do I live? You’re gonna be in my closet

What would you consider the little black dress, but for men? Black pair of slacks, black short sleeved button up and then Chelsea boots.

What’s your biggest fashion faux pas? Socks with sandals.

What’s one piece that you own? As long as you have it, you feel put together enough to get through the day. I never leave my house without spraying on my Gucci Guilty.

What’s the most expensive fashion item that you’ve bought? I have a Gucci tracksuit. It’s a bronze checkered suit. I think I spent like $1,300 on that thing. I wore it twice. I hate it.

What’s your dream fashion piece or accessory to own? There’s a company called Straight to Hell, which I love. They have a velvety Western type of jacket. It’s winged off like on the cuffs and there are spider webs going across it. It’s very Southern Gothic and I find it just awesome, but it’s like $300.

Cologne? Gucci Guilty

How many pairs of shoes do you think every man should own? 3

How many do you own? 12-15 pairs

Tattoos? 70-75, favorite is Nosferatu on my hand.

Do you wear jewelry on a daily basis? Always have rings, always have some type of bracelet, and then this is my favorite piece of jewelry. The Virgin Mary necklace.

How old is your oldest pair of jeans? 3-4 years

One thing every put-together man must wear: You have to wear cologne.