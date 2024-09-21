Toledo Federation of Art Societies Disbands After 107 Years

Toledo Federation of Art Societies (TFAS) held its final meeting on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The historic group will officially disband after 107 years of serving the art community in the Glass City area on Jan. 1, 2025.

According to TFAS, over the last century, the organization has served and accomplished its mission.

Over the last century, the organization has provided mentorship, educational programs, an annual juried exhibition and built an art collection of over 200 pieces.

The TFAS art collection will be held at the Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, a longtime member of TFAS.

“Our dissolution is the end result of the many impactful accomplishments of TFAS over the years in promoting local arts and artists—the indelible community collaborations created by generations of arts visionaries in the Toledo area. But, as we moved to bring TFAS to its close, the thought of how to preserve our founders’ legacy embodied in our permanent public collection of extraordinary works by talented regional artists was of great concern to us,” TFAS President Condessa Croninger said in a press release. “We were delighted to have Schedel Arboretum & Gardens (SA&G), a longstanding member of TFAS, step forward to ensure that the TFAS art collection will be able to remain intact, providing increased opportunities for the public to enjoy those artworks at their facilities. I am thankful to know that, through the generous commitment of Executive Director Rod Noble and his board of directors, this collection will continue to exist in its entirety, in the steadfast keeping of the Schedel Foundation.”

“Not many non-profit groups can state that they have completely achieved their purpose, but that is what Toledo Federation of Art Societies has done. Professional development and exhibition opportunities abound for area artists. And collaboration amongst area arts and culture groups is now, happily, the norm in our community,” Croninger added. “This, combined with the knowledge that the TFAS permanent collection will live on in perpetuity at Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, prompted us to conclude our final member meeting on September 7 with a champagne toast to the successful attainment of our historic goals, made possible by the generations of Federation members who served its mission.”

For more information on the Toledo Federation of Art Societies, visit tfas100.org.