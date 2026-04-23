Toledo Community Invited to Celebrate and Support “100 Works of Art” Public Art Initiative at April 30 Fundraiser

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A community vision for public art in Toledo

A new effort to transform everyday spaces into vibrant public art is gaining momentum in Northwest Ohio. Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful and River Gallery Studio are inviting residents to take part in a growing movement aimed at reshaping neighborhoods through creativity, culture and collaboration.

At the heart of this initiative is “100 Works of Art,” a grassroots campaign designed to bring 100 murals and installations to communities across Toledo and Lucas County. By turning blank walls, underpasses and overlooked corners into meaningful works of art, organizers hope to create a more connected, expressive and welcoming environment for residents.

Art as infrastructure and identity

The vision goes beyond simple beautification. Organizers see public art as a vital part of civic infrastructure—something that reflects identity, tells stories, and fosters pride. Murals and installations will highlight local history, celebrate neighborhood culture and give artists a platform to contribute to the city in lasting ways.

According to project leaders, this initiative is also about economic and creative sustainability. By expanding opportunities for local artists, Toledo can retain talent and inspire future generations to pursue creative careers within their own community. The long-term goal is to establish the city as an “open-air gallery,” where art is accessible to everyone.

Building momentum through community support

To help bring this vision to life, organizers are hosting a public fundraiser that doubles as a community gathering. The event will offer attendees a chance to learn more about the project, meet organizers and partners and discover ways to get involved.

The initiative has already secured dozens of potential mural locations and is working with property owners and city officials to expand further. Installations are expected to roll out in phases beginning in 2026, with continued growth in the years ahead.

Community participation is central to the project’s success. Residents, businesses and supporters are encouraged to contribute through sponsorships, partnerships or simply by spreading awareness. Each mural will not only enhance its surroundings but also serve as a shared point of pride for the neighborhood it represents.

Event

When: April 30th 5-7pm, doors at 5pm

Where: Toledo Pickle Company, 1030 Water St.

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and a brief program will begin at 5:40 p.m. Attendees will receive light hors d’oeuvres and one drink ticket as part of their registration. The evening will focus on sharing the broader vision of the 100 Works of Art initiative and highlighting opportunities for involvement. RSVP online.