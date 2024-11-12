Toledo City Paper: Art Murals around Greater Toledo

Throughout the City of Toledo there are many great works from exceptional artists all around town for the public to view. Art Murals are a creative, unique, and inspiring way artists are able to showcase their talents on display to bring art to the community with meaningful messages and stories as well. Art Murals are pieces of graphic artwork that are painted and displayed on walls, ceilings, or another permanent sight used to beautify and add character to the public and private spaces.

ARLINDO DE OLIVEIRA

Arlindo De Oliveira is a Brazilian artist based in the United States based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Age 36 he was born in the city of Tatui in the countryside of Sao Paulo, Brazil. As a child he would enjoy playing with wood blocks in his father’s small shed where he would build bird cages and other small wood projects. As a teenager Arlin took an interest in graffiti and started painting trains that were in his neighborhood. In 2007 he graduated with a degree in industrial design, he then combined both passions while working as an art director in various advertising agencies and began piercing together his unique art style giving life to his abstract creations that have a sense of digital art within them.

BRADLEY SCHERZER + JACOB PARR

Bradley Scherzer is a graduate from Bowling Green State University in 2010 with a degree in Art Education and 2-D Studies. He currently teaches art at Fremont High School and much of his work recently has been organizing and engaging communities and youth in the beauty of public art. Bradley creates large and small scale murals both artistically and commercially throughout Ohio in locations such as Fremont, Bowling Green, Findlay, Maumee, and Toledo. Bradley also works as a consultant for arts-based events and programming

Jacob Parr is a senior brand designer at Ford, he is a cross-disciplinary designer that specializes in identity design and brand development. He is also the co-creator of Sparr Games alongside his best friend and business partner bringing their competitive nature and creativity together and have launched two successful kickstarter campaigns. Jacob is also an experienced barista who can make a mean cup of coffee and a board member of AIGA Toledo.

JUURI

Juuri, also known as Julie Robertson, was born in Japan and was raised from age 6 in the midwestern U.S. Growing up Jurri did not grow up with an awareness of her heritage until she had attended University. Along with a large number of Japanese exchange students, she had rediscovered herself and the profound beauty of her Japanese culture which in turn sparked her creativity and movement to share the beauty of her culture through her art. Jurri creates a unique tapestry of Eastern and Western influences within her art that brings together both sides of her dual identity. Jurri wants her art to bring a positive representation of both her countries of origin as a way to bridge the past and present for future generations through every art piece she creates and brings to life.

TONY TOUCH

Tony Touch, aka Tony Zawisza is a popular muralist and tattoo artist. Although his primary medium is tattoos, he is often painting and creating beautiful murals around the Glass City area. In his murals, he often features easter eggs of the organization or city he is creating the piece for. His abstract and vivid murals can be seen all around the city of Toledo at schools, restaurants, bars, community centers and more.

MAYA HAYUK

Maya Hayuk is a Ukranian-American artist with a background and wide range of experience with generative art and social practices. Maya weaves together visual information from her surroundings to create and bring to life elaborate, abstract, and beautifully crafted works of art to the community. Her art pieces work to expand consciousness and perception to find patterns and interconnectivity. Maya considers her studio painting and mural practices as inversely relational and symbiotic.

OUIZI

Louise Jones is a second-generation born Chinese American from Los Angeles, California. Her artistic practice centers mostly around painting, she graduated in drawing and printmaking and first gained recognition after moving to Detroit back in 2014 this is where she began to paint murals on buildings and local businesses. Now Ouizi murals and artwork has been on display in many museums and public spaces throughout the United States such as the Henry Ford Cancer Pavilion, North Carolina Museum of Art, Smithsonian Archives of American Art and right here in Toledo.

YUSUF ABDUL LATEEF

Yusuf Lateef is a visual art and educator here in Toledo, He is the co-founder of Radiant City Arts and the Toledo Black Arts Coalition. Yusuf’s work explores ways in which fundamental principles of art hold spiritual implications and points of connection as tools to build the community. Being an educator Yusuf has also dedicated himself to helping develop arts programming as well as creative and sustainable curricula for juvenile detention centers and public spaces for over 10 years. Yusuf graduated from Bowling Green State University with a master’s degree in 2D studies and social engagement. He has a unique and creative outlook on his art and what he does which explores the idea of art-making as a vehicle for processing trauma, problem-solving, and acts of prayer.

KEN DUSHANE

Ken Dushane also known as PHYBR is an internationally recognized muralist, fine artist, designer, and educator. With over a decade of experience, his work and creativity has been shared and shown all across the world in various forms. His work is a fusion of modern surrealism, pop-inspired aesthetics, and captivating portraiture. His creativity and inspiration come from his artistic journey deeply rooted in childhood and the persistent rejection to conformity. Ken Dushane wants all those who view his works to explore the depths of their imagination through each brushstroke and invites those to think about the essence of youth and the transformative power of self-discovery.





TIMOTHY ROBERT SMITH

Timothy Robert Smith is an Oil Painter, Muralist, and Multimedia artist from Los Angeles California. He graduated with a BFA in Studio Art from California State University as well as receiving an MFA in Studio Art at Laguna College of Art and Design. He uses observational techniques to work with and investigate the nature of perception with his art. Timothy fuses different perspectives that play with our understanding of time and space, while blurring the lines between personal and collective experiences. Timothy’s art has been showcased in solo exhibitions at museums, TedX conferences, and in several galleries.

The Love Wall

Located outside of Georgjz419 on Adams Street, The Love Wall represents love and equality. Boasting the motto “Toledo Loves Love,” the mural has become a landmark for the Toledo LGBTQ+ community. The mural was commissioned by Rachel Richardson, Founder of Art Corner Toledo and designed by artists Mr. Taylor and Mede in 2012. In 2022, the mural was repainted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Love Wall.

Glass City River Wall

A recent new edition to the city within the past few years and now is the largest mural in the United States. The Glass City River Wall is a creative and unique project brought together by a team of incredibly talented artists. The artist Gabe Gault who is best known for his portraits and trademark backgrounds often uses flora and fauna as a symbolic or narrative device within his art. The symbolic meaning of the sunflower has a historical meaning as well, the Sunflower or Sun Choke was one of the key crops for Indigenous people of the region making the key component of this mural have a connection to the Native Americans and Indigenous people. This project was in partnership with the MYAAMIA Center in Oxford Ohio to help with the design and models of the indigenous people portrayed on the wall to symbolize and recognize that the indigenous people of Toledo area are a part of our past, present, and future with the reflection of the model’s modern day clothing alongside jewelry that is reflective of the Native American Heritage. Alongside many artists to help bring Gabe Gault’s vision of this vibrant and symbolic mural to life such as crew chief Dean Davis who was the heart and force behind the installation of this mural.