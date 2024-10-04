Plein Air Painters are invited to participate in the Toledo Artists’ Club Plein Air Paint Out: Fall In The Gardens.

This painting competition features artists who paint outdoors, leaving the comfort of four walls and entering the great outdoors to create their work.

The competition will be held Oct. 10 through Oct. 13, with three painting days for artist to complete their work.

Artwork will be completed at the Toledo Botanical Gardens. Artists can come to the gardens Thurday, Friday and Saturday Oct. 10 through Oct. 13 from 9 am to 4 pm to begin and complete their artwork.

A “Wet Paint Sale” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon to 3 pm at the Toledo Artists’ Club Gallery and Studio. Artists who want their artwork in the sale must deliver their artwork to the TAC Gallery and Studio by 4 pm on Saturday, Oct. 13.

An “Artists Reception” will also be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 2 pm to 4 pm in the TAC Gallery and Studio.

Awards will be given to the first, second and third place artwork. A juror chosen by the Toledo Artists’ Club Board Members will select the award winners.

To compete in the competition, a $20 registration fee must be paid to the Toledo Artists Club. Complete a registration form on the Toledo Artists Club website.

For more information on the Toledo Artists’ Club Plein Air Paint Out: Fall In The Gardens competition, visit toledoartistclub.com/cfa-2024-tac-plein-air-paint-out.