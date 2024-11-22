Toledo-Area Independent Coffee Shops

Updated: Oct. 24, 2024

Pitch the boring, run-of-the-mill Folgers and wake up with a lil’ Toledo in your cup. Coffee is more than just an everyday routine; it can be the jolt that turns a challenging day into a successful, productive one. Whether you are looking for that essential morning fix or an afternoon pick-me-up, these local coffee shops have it all. From fair trade and locally roasted beans, to a full menu to satiate your hunger pangs, this coffee roundup includes the best of the best for a cup o’ local joe.

2499 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-720-5820.

7am-3pm Monday-Friday, 8am-2pm Saturday and Sunday.

Black Kite Coffee raises the bar when it comes to coffee and comfort food. The popular hangout now features a craft beer and cocktail menu in addition to their coffee bar items. Happily nestled in the Old West End, all of Black Kite’s food is made in-house, including their savory breakfast balls, bagel bombs and scones. Weekends often feature brunch specials and a packed house. Black Kite pours Flying Rhino Coffee.

1440 Secor Rd. | 419-214-1804.

7am-8pm Monday-Friday, 8am-8pm Saturday-Sunday

BREW Coffee Bar has become a popular spot for students and the Toledo community. Their menu features espresso drinks and locally sourced bakery items. Brew serves Zingerman’s Coffee and Hartzler Dairy products.

5648 Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-5088

8am-3pm Monday-Saturday, 9am-2pm Sunday.

Located inside the renovated downtown Sylvania Chandler building, Chandler Café is the perfect go-to lunch location. The café also has a full menu with sandwiches (like the Wildwood wrap), salads and pastries to pair with their coffee. Chandler Cafe serves Seattle’s Best Coffee.

909 S. McCord, Suite 4, Holland | 567-742-7226 | 12pm-10pm Tuesday-Saturday, 12pm-8pm Sunday

This coffee and game shop is located in Holland. Enjoy sipping delicious coffee while playing some of your favorite games. Follow their soccial media for special events happening throughout the month.

2130 Preston Pkwy., Perrysburg | 419-931-0273.

6:30am-6pm Monday-Friday, 8am-7pm Saturday, 8am-6pm Sunday.



215 N. Summit St., Ste. C, Toledo. | 419-931-6992.

7am-2pm Monday-Friday.

Flying Joe keeps Levis Commons and downtown Toledo buzzing with their extensive coffee bar menu. The Levis Commons shop also features craft cocktails and beers that pair well with a lunchtime snack. Brunch is currently featured at the Levis Commons location bi-monthly on the weekends. Flying Joe uses Actual Coffee, Onyx Coffee, and Arps Dairy milk.

201 Morris, Suite G | 419-378-1798.

10am-4pm Wednesday-Thursday, 10am-6pm Friday

The producer of fine roasted coffee currently features curbside pickup. Customers can choose from a large selection of retail coffee and brewing equipment for pickup at its roastery on Morris Street in Toledo’s warehouse district or at the weekly Toledo Farmer’s Market. Flying Rhino serves their own house-roasted coffees.

311 Conant St., Maumee | 419-891-8888.

8am-4pm Monday-Saturday.

Not only does Georgette’s serve fair trade grounds, but it is also owned and operated by Sunshine, a non-profit organization that takes pride in offering services and educational/artistic programs to people with developmental disabilities as well as their loved ones. If you head toward the back of the coffee shop, you will enter Ten Thousand Villages, a novelty gift store that sells handmade artisan gifts, some of which are made by Sunshine.

625 Adams St., Toledo | 419-214-0168

6:30am-6pm Monday-Friday. 8am-4pm Saturday. 8am-3pm Sunday.

Grindhrs Coffee & Community provides entertainment, hospitality and offers fresh brewed coffees and light snacks in an LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere, featuring products from Uncommon Coffee Brewers in West Michigan. Located at the corner of Adams and Erie, Grindhrs offers individual work space with a great view of the downtown scenery.

25561 Fort Meigs Road, Unit E, Perrysburg | 518-641-9971 | 9am-3pm Monday-Friday

A Veteran husband and wife team created this coffee company. These artisanly roasted beans, roasted by U.S. Marine Corps veteran are sold both wholesale online and at the shop.

44 S. Saint Clair St. | 419-214-0822

7am-4pm Monday-Friday. 8am-4pm Saturday. 9am-2pm Sunday.

117 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg | 419-931-0082

7am-4pm Monday-Friday. 8am-4pm Saturday. 9am-2pm Sunday.

With two prime locations, Maddie & Bella has quickly become a popular spot for coffee and espresso drinks. Both shops feature a seasonal Toast Menu, with killer combinations like avocado, sea salt and hot pepper on All Crumbs Bakery bread. Maddie & Bella serve their own coffee brand, roasted in house, and Guernsey Dairy.

3664 Rugby Dr. | 419-385-2121.

7am-4pm Saturday-Sunday

Plate 21 has a great selection of fair trade organic coffee and teas, along with many other food and drink options. With fruit smoothies and frappes to a full menu of healthy food options including sandwiches, soups and salads (the kale salad is our favorite!), Plate 21 is the south-end spot to get your fix and features Madcap Coffee.

119 N Ontario St. | 419-819-5988

7am-5pm Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm Saturday.

Rustbelt offers a hearty selection of coffee, tea, espresso and much more with an even heartier attitude. They also have an excellent selection of rustic food favorites for folks looking for breakfast on the go.

3160 Markway Rd. | 419-407-5038

6:30am-8pm Monday-Friday. 7:30am-8pm Saturday and Sunday.

The Cricket West coffee shop features a large selection of bakery goods and espresso bar drinks. The shop’s late night hours are perfect for socializing after dark. SIP uses La Colombe coffee and Calder Dairy products.