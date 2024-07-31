Toledo According To… Steve Taylor Jr.

Years lived in Toledo: Born and raised

Occupation: Owner & Operator, Steve Taylor car dealerships

My story, in one sentence: I went to St. John’s for high school, then attended Wittenberg University and met my wife there on the first day of school. We have three kids. I love Toledo, I think it’s a great place to raise a family. We are Toledo-committed with our businesses; we have seven dealerships in Northwest Ohio in Sylvania, Perrysburg, Findlay and Lima. My dad started the company in 1979 with a Buick dealership. I got into the car business full time in 1998 with Taylor Kia. We were one of the first dealers to have the franchise. We grew fairly quickly and met lofty goals, and that helped put us on the map with other brands.

The Toledo Zoo is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.

The best meal I had in Toledo was the steak at Mancy’s Steakhouse.

Toledo Walleye playoff games are my favorite (somewhat) annual event.

A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is an amphitheater.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is Front Street in Perrysburg.

The best time I ever had in Toledo was at a Jason Aldean concert because I was with a group of my close friends at the Huntington Center.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is trying to dock a freighter downtown on the river.

If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would change the perception that all young talent should go somewhere else.

If Toledo had a new motto, it would be “I wanna see ya… in Toledo.”

If I knew I could get away with it, I would walk on the river during the winter when it’s iced over.

The best view in Toledo is the sunset in Perrysburg looking out at the Maumee River.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have time with my friend group when I get back.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is Tony Packo’s.

The most underrated thing in Toledo is our Metroparks.

Mike Bell is the Toledoan I most admire.