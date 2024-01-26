Toledo According To… Jordan Strack

Name: Jordan Strack

Years lived in Toledo: 38 (Born and raised)

Occupation: Storytelling and media specialist, Toledo MudHens & Walleye Organization

My short story: I was born and raised in Northwest Ohio, graduating from Maumee High School and BGSU. I’ve never left the area. It’s always been home and I’ve never really wanted to go anywhere else. I started at BCSN when I was an 18 year old freshman in college. I worked my way up to WTOL for 14 years, and now I’m working for the MudHens and Walleye. I actually interned with the MudHens back in 2006/2007 while I was in college.

Downtown Toledo is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.

The best meal I had in Toledo was the rice at J&G Pizza Palace.

Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas or MudHens Opening Day are my favorite annual events.

A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is more downtown lunch places.

My favorite piece of local art/architecture is the enclosed bridge over Anthony Wayne Trail at the Toledo Zoo.

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m at my parents’ house or on the golf course.

My favorite golf course in Toledo is Inverness.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is the Anthony Wayne Trail.

The best time I ever had in Toledo as an adult was my daughter being born and as a kid was the Toledo Storm winning the Riley Cup championship.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is go see the new exhibits at the Toledo Art Museum.

If I could change one thing about Toledo, it would be its reputation.

If I knew I could get away with it, I would buy a private jet and travel everywhere.

The best view in Toledo is The Heights or the Fleetwood Building.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have Barry Bagels when I get back.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is the Toledo MudHens/Walleye.

The most underrated thing in Toledo is our Metroparks.

The most overrated thing in Toledo is Tony Packo’s.

My favorite Toledo sports team is the Walleye Hockey Team.

My favorite national sports team is Michigan’s football team.

To find inspiration, I go to our Metroparks.

Chrys Peterson is the Toledoan I most admire.