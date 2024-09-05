Toledo According To… Isabella Weik

Friday, September 6, 2024
By Riley Runnells
Isabella Weik, President and CEO of the Toledo Mindfulness Institute.
Isabella Weik, President and CEO of the Toledo Mindfulness Institute.

Years lived in Toledo: 23

Occupation: President & CEO of Toledo Mindfulness Institute

My short story: I’m a little obsessed with Toledo. I went to the Toledo School for the Arts and the University of Toledo. I grew up as a jazz musician and studied business at UT. In my young professional space, I’ve been doing a cool blend of both, where the arts meet entrepreneurship and business. I love being a part of the renaissance of Toledo and what’s happening here, and I just want to play my part in helping the city grow and flourish.

Listen to the full interview or read her specific answers, below: 

Carpets By Otto (my grandparents’ business) or the Buddhist Temple (my parents’ creation) are the places in Toledo I’m most proud of.

– The best meal I had in Toledo was at Tandoor of Toledo.

Glass City JazzFest is my favorite annual event.

– A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is a hub for entrepreneurs.

– My favorite piece of local art/architecture is the University of Toledo Bell Tower.

– I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m at the Metroparks.

-The street I drive on/walk on most often is Monroe Street.

– The best time I ever had in Toledo was at The Switchboard because I had a great group of friends there for my birthday to raise money for the Toledo Design Collective.

– One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is The National Museum of the Great Lakes.   

– If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would boost our confidence and change our self image.

– If Toledo had a new motto, it would be something to do with community, nature, innovation and being part of something larger than yourself.

– If I knew I could get away with it, I would buy a tricked out golf cart and drive around Toledo.

– The best view in Toledo is One SeaGate.

– When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to lay out in the grass when I get back.

– The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is TolHouse.     

– The most underrated thing in Toledo is the beauty on Adams Street.

– The most overrated thing in Toledo is the negative self-image.  

– The local musicians I love are Jon Hendricks, Dr. Ellie Martin, Ramona Collins, my dad Jay Weik, the list is so long.

– To find inspiration, I go to a coffee shop to be around people, or out in nature.

I always brag about Toledo’s people.

– The members of TolHouse are the Toledoans I most admire.

