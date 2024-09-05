Toledo According To… Isabella Weik

Years lived in Toledo: 23

Occupation: President & CEO of Toledo Mindfulness Institute

My short story: I’m a little obsessed with Toledo. I went to the Toledo School for the Arts and the University of Toledo. I grew up as a jazz musician and studied business at UT. In my young professional space, I’ve been doing a cool blend of both, where the arts meet entrepreneurship and business. I love being a part of the renaissance of Toledo and what’s happening here, and I just want to play my part in helping the city grow and flourish.

Listen to the full interview or read her specific answers, below:

– Carpets By Otto (my grandparents’ business) or the Buddhist Temple (my parents’ creation) are the places in Toledo I’m most proud of.

– The best meal I had in Toledo was at Tandoor of Toledo.

– Glass City JazzFest is my favorite annual event.

– A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is a hub for entrepreneurs.

– My favorite piece of local art/architecture is the University of Toledo Bell Tower.

– I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m at the Metroparks.

-The street I drive on/walk on most often is Monroe Street.

– The best time I ever had in Toledo was at The Switchboard because I had a great group of friends there for my birthday to raise money for the Toledo Design Collective.

– One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is The National Museum of the Great Lakes.

– If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would boost our confidence and change our self image.

– If Toledo had a new motto, it would be something to do with community, nature, innovation and being part of something larger than yourself.

– If I knew I could get away with it, I would buy a tricked out golf cart and drive around Toledo.

– The best view in Toledo is One SeaGate.

– When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to lay out in the grass when I get back.

– The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is TolHouse.

– The most underrated thing in Toledo is the beauty on Adams Street.

– The most overrated thing in Toledo is the negative self-image.

– The local musicians I love are Jon Hendricks, Dr. Ellie Martin, Ramona Collins, my dad Jay Weik, the list is so long.

– To find inspiration, I go to a coffee shop to be around people, or out in nature.

– I always brag about Toledo’s people.

– The members of TolHouse are the Toledoans I most admire.