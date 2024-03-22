Toledo According To… Steve Miller

Name: Steve Miller

Years lived in Toledo: 16

Occupation: General Manager of the Glass City Center / Huntington Center

My short story: I moved down to Toledo from Grand Rapids, Michigan to open the Huntington Center (the Lucas County Arena, before we had our naming rights). I was on the opening team for the arena and I’ve been here ever since. After undergoing a huge renovation of the convention center and the Huntington Center and the Glass City Center, I oversee the day to day operations of the various departments.

The Huntington Center is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.

The best meal I had in Toledo was at Element 112.

The Toledo Club’s or Inverness Club’s wild game dinners or Barefoot on the Beach are my favorite annual events.

My favorite Huntington Center event was the opening of the facility.

A business Toledo needs (but doesn’t have) is a club for about 400 to 1,000 people to nurture up-and-coming artists.

My favorite piece of local art/architecture is the Blue Lupine at the Glass City Center.

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m in my backyard, on my patio.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is Jefferson Avenue or Summit Street.

The best time I ever had in Toledo was playing golf at Inverness Club because I was playing the course for the first time.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is to get involved in the walleye run on the river.

The best view in Toledo is The Heights at the Renaissance.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have a home cooked meal when I get back.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is The Stranahan Theater or MyWay Bistro.

If Toledo had a new motto, it would be Toledo is a New Renaissance.

The most underrated thing in Toledo is the local restaurant scene.

The local musicians I love are the Skittle Bots and Distant Cousinz.

I always brag about Toledo’s Huntington Center, that we are in a mid-size market and the four seasons of weather.

Randa Oostra is the Toledoan I most admire.