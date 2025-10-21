To Kill a War Machine Film Screening in Toledo — Free Documentary Event at the Main Library October 28th

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Join Toledo’s activist and film community for an evening of truth-telling through film.

On Tuesday, October 28, 6–8 pm., the Media Decompression Collective and @csrntoledo invite the public to a free screening of To Kill a War Machine at the McMaster Center, located inside the Toledo Lucas County Public Library – Main Branch, 325 N. Michigan St., downtown. A Q&A discussion will follow the film, offering space for reflection and conversation about its urgent themes.

To Kill a War Machine is a bold and unflinching documentary that captures the spirit and danger of modern resistance movements. Produced by Rainbow Collective, the film draws on real-time bodycam and phone footage from Palestine Action, a direct-action group dedicated to dismantling the arms industry that fuels conflict in Gaza and beyond. Through visceral footage of raids on weapons factories and candid interviews with organizers, the documentary immerses viewers in the tension, moral conviction and risks faced by those who challenge the machinery of war.

Since its formation in 2020, Palestine Action has become one of the most confrontational and effective protest networks in the UK, drawing international attention and state backlash. To Kill a War Machine documents this movement from the inside out—revealing both the personal toll and the collective strength required to take a stand against systems of violence.

By hosting this screening, the Media Decompression Collective and @csrntoledo continue their commitment to bringing politically engaged media to Toledo audiences, sparking dialogue about global justice, human rights and resistance.

The event is free and open to all, offering a rare chance to see an independent documentary that blends raw activism, on-the-ground journalism and social impact storytelling.

