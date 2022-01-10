TLCHD announces new COVID-19 safety guidelines

On December 29th, The Toledo Lucas County Health Department released a statement regarding new COVID-19 policies for isolation and quarantine.

These guidelines outline the next steps for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals, as well as those who have been exposed or have received a positive COVID-19 test.

If an individual has been exposed to COVID-19 and they have been boosted, have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in the last six months or have received one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine within the last two months, then they are not expected to quarantine. It is still recommended that the individual wears a mask in public places and around others and receives a COVID-19 test after day five of exposure if possible.

If an individual is exposed to COVID-19 and they are unvaccinated, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines more than 6 months ago, or received one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine more than two months ago, they are expected to quarantine for five days. TLCHD also recommends wearing a mask around others for five additional days. If quarantine is not possible for an individual, they must wear a mask for ten days following their exposure.

If an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they are asked to isolate for five days, regardless of vaccination status. If no symptoms are present or symptoms begin to improve after five days, the individual can stop their isolation. It is still recommended that the individual wears a mask for five additional days after isolation.

For more information visit The Toledo Lucas County Health Department.