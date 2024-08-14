TikTok Recap: 2024 Women on the Rise Awards Ceremony

The YWCA is the oldest and largest women’s movement providing services to women and families throughout the community. YCWA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

On Thursday, Aug. 8 at 4 pm to 6 pm at One SeaGate the 2024 Women on the Rise Award Ceremony recognized three honorees making strides in not only their career, but the community.

The 2024 women winners include Nina Corder, founder and managing director of Women of Toledo; Amanda Kato, owner of Coaching by Kato and partner of Kengo Sushi & Yakitori; and Jennifer Strauss, executive director and vice president of Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

