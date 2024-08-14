Thursday, August 15, 2024
TikTok Recap: 2024 Women on the Rise Awards Ceremony

By Juleanna DeShetler
The 2024 Women on the Rise Awards Ceremony Logo
The YWCA 2024 Women on the Rise Awards Ceremony took place Aug. 8 and honored three outstanding women.

The YWCA is the oldest and largest women’s movement providing services to women and families throughout the community. YCWA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

On Thursday, Aug. 8 at 4 pm to 6 pm at One SeaGate the 2024 Women on the Rise Award Ceremony recognized three honorees making strides in not only their career, but the community.

The 2024 women winners include Nina Corder, founder and managing director of Women of Toledo; Amanda Kato, owner of Coaching by Kato and partner of Kengo Sushi & Yakitori; and Jennifer Strauss, executive director and vice president of Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Check out the TikTok on @adamstreetpublishing speaking one-on-one with the 2024 honorees.

Check out the TikTok on @adamstreetpublishing speaking one-on-one with the 2024 honorees.

https://www.tiktok.com/@adamsstreetpublishing/video/7403088455665847595

