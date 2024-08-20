Theater Notes September 2024

Children of Eden at Toledo Repertoire Theatre

This month, the Toledo Repertoire Theatre stages the musical, Children of Eden from Sept. 13 through 29. Based on the Book of Genesis, Act I tells the story of Adam and Eve, and Cain and Abel, while Act II deals with Noah and the flood. Purchase tickets online, prices vary. 16 10th S. 419-243-9277. toledorep.org

Cabaret at the Croswell

The Croswell Opera House will open the month of September with Cabaret. This daring and provocative musical explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin in the 1930s as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. The show runs from Sept. 13 to the 22. Tickets range from $15 to $44. 129 E Maumee St, Adrian, MI. 517-264-7469. croswell.org/cabaret

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me will make its way to Toledo’s Issue Box Theatre on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2:30 pm. The play follows a 15-year-old Heidi, who earned her college tuition by winning debate competitions about the Constitution throughout the US. Issue Box Theatre brings performances to various locations throughout the community. For ticket prices, visit issueboxtheatre.org.