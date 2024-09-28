Theater Notes October 2024

Waterville Playshop presents The Sound of Music

Waterville Playshop presents The Sound of Music on Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Maumee Indoor Theater directed by Tammy Fitch. Enjoy a classic broadway musical put on by a production that has been entertaining for over 70 years. Times and ticket prices vary, check watervilleplayshop.org.

3B Productions presents The Prom

3B productions is presenting The Prom, a fun musical featuring love and acceptance. Friday. Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 pm and Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:30 pm at the Maumee Indoor Theater, directed by Joe Barton. Tickets are $20. 3bproductions.org