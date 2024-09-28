Theater Notes October 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024
By Juleanna DeShetler
Maumee Indoor Theater on a beautiful evening
Photo provided via Maumee Indoor Theater.

Waterville Playshop presents The Sound of Music 

Waterville Playshop presents The Sound of Music on Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Maumee Indoor Theater directed by Tammy Fitch. Enjoy a classic broadway musical put on by a production that has been entertaining for over 70 years. Times and ticket prices vary, check watervilleplayshop.org.

3B Productions presents The Prom

3B productions is presenting The Prom, a fun musical featuring love and acceptance. Friday. Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 pm and Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:30 pm at the Maumee Indoor Theater, directed by Joe Barton. Tickets are $20. 3bproductions.org

