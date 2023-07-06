Theater Notes: July 2023

Children’s Theater Workshop Presents “Chaplin: The Musical”

Many are familiar with Charlie Chaplin as the famous silent movie actor. However, not everyone knows his life story. Children’s Theater Workshop presents a production of “Chaplin: The Musical,” which follows Chaplin’s life and work, featuring actors ranging in age from 13 to 18. $10-$12. Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 at the Historic Ohio Theatre, 3112 Lagrange St., Toledo. 419-244-5061. ctwtoledo.booktix.com.



3B Productions Presents “Mean Girls: The Musical”

3B Productions is making “Fetch” happen with its performances of “Mean Girls: The Musical.” Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16, the show follows Cady, the new girl in school who pretends to be part of the popular crowd with the intention of exacting revenge on her friend Janis. However, the tables turn when Cady starts to enjoy being one of the popular girls. $18 to $20. Performances at the Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St., Maumee. 419-360-5639. 3bproductions.org.

Stone Productions Presents “Be More Chill”

Stone Productions presents the sci-fi musical Be More Chill at the Collingwood Arts Center. Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about “The Squip,” a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $20. Friday-Saturday, July 21-22 at 8pm; Sunday, July 23 at 3pm. 2413 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo. 419-244-2787. collingwoodartscenter.org.