The Village on Adams Hosts Annual Block Party

Adams Street businesses, residents and appreciators get ready, because the Adams Street Block Party is back and better than ever.

On July 1, from 2 pm to 10 pm, anyone who wants to can come party on Adams Street. Sponsored by the Village on Adams, the Adams Street Block Party involves all the businesses and buildings on Adams Street coming together for a day of fun.

The block party is complete with food trucks, drink specials and live entertainment. There will also be dunk tanks, water balloon fights and giant water pong. The whole street is an open refreshment area, where people can grab a drink at thee bar and take it with you while walking down Adams Street.

Events on the street are free for all ages, but the bars will be 21 and over. Each bar will have a theme, as well as drink specials for the occasion. For instance, The Attic, 1701 Adams St., will have an Italian Beach Party theme, with drink specials, a DJ and a few key appetizers.

The block party is one method Village on Adams uses to achieve its mission statement: “to make Adams Street safe, beautiful, prosperous and weird.”

The Village on Adams is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that focuses on creative placemaking. Realistically, though, the big picture project is to improve Adams Street in any way they can. From lighting projects, pocket parks and murals to the Zombie Crawl, student scholarships and gardens, the Village on Adams is quite active in the community.

Village on Adams produces and hosts events, works to improve safety, creates and maintains greenspace, fosters a presence of art and works with new and existing businesses, all in order to build a street that encourages connection among the community.

For admission prices and other additional information about the event, visit Village on Adams on Facebook.