The Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun in Northwest Ohio

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Summer days can feel long and boring when you stick to the same schedule of events. Especially with kids, they can begin complaining about doing the same activities over and over again. But, lucky for you, there are so many unique activities you can do right here or just a day trip away. Make this summer one to remember with these family-fun activities.

Fly high above the water

Everyone has summer goals they want to get to before the cold weather comes back, maybe it’s traveling or maybe it’s flying. With Flyboard and Jetpack Smiles, you can fly over any large body of water in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

Flyboards and jetpacks are hydro-powered and use a high-pressure current of water to propel you into the air. On a flyboard, the water is pushed below your feet, so it’s like skateboarding. On a jetpack, it’s propelled from a backpack-like device, giving you a superhero-like feel.

Flyboard and Jetpack Smiles is perfect for large parties, groups and even individuals looking to have some fun. Before you fly high, you will be coached by an experienced professional and the lesson takes only about 10 minutes. The entire rental time has a minimum of three hours for $775. You can come to them at one of their many locations across Northwestern Ohio, or they can come to you, as long as there’s water to fly from.

For more information on rentals, go to flyboardandjetpacksmiles.com or call 419-346-5803

Paddle into summer fun

Close your eyes and imagine: you are floating on the water with the sun on you and a cool breeze blowing, you can hear birds chirping and see dragonflies glide right above the water. While this sounds like a dream, with the help of Metroparks Toledo, it can be your reality. From stand-up paddleboarding to kayaking and canoeing, it’s an easy way to turn a warm afternoon into an outdoor adventure.

Across several local parks, including Blue Creek Metropark, Howard Marsh Metropark, Glass City Metropark and Farnsworth Metropark, visitors can explore calm waterways, quiet marshes and stretches of the Maumee River while paddling at their own pace. Depending on the location, you can glide through open water, spot wildlife along the shoreline or just enjoy a peaceful ride on the river. All kayak rentals are open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Single kayaks are rented by the hour for $20 an hour. In order to rent out kayaks, you need to download an app to open the locker. More information on how to rent a kayak can be found on its website.

For more information on locations, rentals and availability, visit Metroparks Toledo Paddling Sports.

Island fun on two wheels

Biking around Kelleys Island and exploring the scenery is a great way to spend a sunny day. On the island, there are multiple bicycle rental businesses right when you get off the ferry.

Caddy Shack Rentals and Missy Magoo’s are two local places where you can rent bikes for children and adults.

With seven trails on the island with varying difficulties, there is something for everyone. While traveling on the trails, you can also take in the island scenery and unique details. Visit feats of nature like the Scheele Preserve, Glacial Grooves and North Shore Alvar. Also take in history by visiting Kelleys Mansion and Inscription Rock.

After a day of biking, take a break by stopping in galleries, local stores or getting ice cream on the island. A full day of fun awaits you at Kelleys Island.

For more information on Kelleys Island, go to kelleysisland.com

Make friends with giant trolls

Travel down to Dayton to meet Bo, Bodil and Bibbi, three giant trolls who live in the trails at Aullwood Audubon Center. The nature center has six miles of trails that lead you to the trolls, constructed by Thomas Dambo.

The three troll statues that tower between 20 and 30 feet tall were constructed from locally sourced recycled materials like old pallet wood, sticks and logs.

Titled “The Troll that Hatched an Egg,” the exhibit has a story behind it. Bibbi sees an airplane and believes it’s a giant bird that has dropped eggs, so she and her parents build a nest for these eggs. She eventually tries to fly to find the ‘bird’ once more. The exhibit is inspired by Dayton’s history with aviation.

When visiting the trolls, you aren’t allowed to climb on them, but feel free to give them hugs! As the exhibit’s website reads, “All trolls love to be hugged.” Take a day trip to see the trolls at 1000 Aullwood Rd., Dayton.

For more information on Aullwood Audubon Center, go to www.audubon.org

Take a cruise on the river

With J&M Cruise Lines, you can take a trip on the Maumee River or Lake Erie through their three boating options: the Sandpiper, Glass City Pearl and the Spirit of America.

The Sandpiper is a 70-passenger cruise vessel that does charters on the Maumee River. The Sandpiper goes on several public cruises, but can also be rented out for private charters. With options like historical cruises, weekly Thursday lunch cruises, Friday night family or boozy cruises and events like bingo and murder mystery nights, the Sandpiper has cruise options for everyone.

The Glass City Pearl is a yacht-style vessel that travels on Lake Erie. Like the Sandpiper, the Glass City Pearl goes on public and private charters, with a capacity of 115 passengers. The Glass City Pearl goes on numerous cruises, including a “Taco Tuesday Dinner Cruise,” brunch cruises and trips to Put-in-Bay.

The Spirit of America is a small vessel used as the “Water Street Taxi and Tours” boat. For $5 a person, you can go from Promenade Park to East Side Docks and for $10 a person you can take a trip to the Glass City River Wall or Glass City Metropark. You can also rent out the 16-passenger vessel for a private tour.

For more information on cruises and prices, go to jmcruiselines.com

Summer Fun at Glass City Metropark

Summer at Glass City Metropark is packed with ways to stay active, cool off and enjoy the Maumee Riverfront all in one place.

Kids can beat the heat at the splash pad, while more adventurous visitors can take on the climbing rock wall. The Ribbon offers a unique loop for biking, skating and scootering with great river views along the way.

When it’s time to refuel, Market Hall connects directly to The Garden by Poco Piatti, a riverfront spot serving Mediterranean bowls, wraps, pizzas and drinks, perfect for a quick break without leaving the park.

For more information, visit Glass City Metropark.

Shop under the stars

Want a night of food trucks, live music and shopping for local artisan goods? Look no further than the Toledo Night Market!

The Toledo Night Market is an outdoor market that features local bands, food vendors and local vendors selling anything from handmade jewelry to vintage clothing to homegrown flowers. From 6-10:30 pm on June 20, July 11, Aug. 15 or Sept. 12, experience the nighttime fun at the Toledo Farmers Market location at 525 Market St.

On June 20, Leadfoot Granny and The Funk Factor will be performing. July 11, listen to the bands, Mainstream and The Family as you shop. The Skittle Bots will be performing on Aug. 15, and on Sept. 12, rock out to Haywire. In past years, artisan goods like crocheted hats and bags, locally roasted coffee, handmade wood signs and glass art have been featured. Look to the Toledo Night Market to support local bands and small businesses.

For more information, go to toledonightmarket.com

Get creative

When a rainy day hits in the summer, it’s important to get creative with things to do; so why not get creative and make some art for your home? At Board and Brush, located at 6725 W Central Ave., you can stop in at one of their public workshops and make a custom wooden piece.

Every Tuesday from 10 am to 1 pm or 5:30 to 8:30 pm stop in for its “$15 Walk-in Make and Take Workshop.” For $15, make a wooden sign or set of bookmarks from its extensive list of options. If you’re looking for a larger craft, go to one of its “Pick Your Project” workshops.” At many of these workshops, you can play bingo to earn prizes, and you may also get a free bonus project, like a tote bag. At these workshops, all materials are provided and there are step-by-step instructions, but if you’re looking for more structure, they also hold workshops where everyone makes the same thing. Some examples of projects they’ve done in the past are doormats and planters. If you would like to host a private event, you can do that with Board and Brush by signing up on its website.

For more information on public and private events, go to boardandbrush.com

Stop and smell the roses

Maybe you don’t have a green thumb or just don’t have the time to grow your own flowers. But you can still pick your own bouquet to liven up your house at GardenView Flowers.

At 11160 South River Rd. in Grand Rapids, from 9 am to 7 pm, you can pick your own bouquet from their gardens for $16. With your own quart-sized mason jar, or one of theirs for $2, you can pick as many flowers as will fit.

With over 60 varieties of flowers, including cosmos, zinnias and dahlias, you can create your dream arrangement. Make sure to check their website before going, as they host events too. For example, every Sunday they host “Pick n’ Picnic Sundays” where you pick your own flowers and can also eat at local food trucks. They’re also hosting yoga, craft days, events with dogs and more throughout the summer, so make sure you stay updated.

For more information and for a full list of events, go to www.gardenviewweddings.com

Boating at Olander Park

Get out on the lake at Olander Park for its Weekend Boat Rentals, every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Rent out a stand-up paddleboard, paddle boat, rowboat or a kayak from $5 to $12 an hour, depending on the watercraft and if you are a resident of Sylvania. You can also bring your own small watercraft like a kayak or boat. If you are bringing a boat, make sure it has a small electric motor; anything bigger is not permitted.

While spending time at Olander is for everyone, boaters and paddleboard renters must be 16-years-old and must be 12-years-old to take one out alone. However, this excludes pattleboards.

If you have a fishing license, stop at the bait vending machine on site before hitting the water and make sure to bring a life jacket with you!

For more information on renting and bringing your own watercraft, go to https://outdoorsylvania.com/weekend-boat-rental/