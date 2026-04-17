The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Editors Note: This article was written by students at Maumee High School as part of a project-based learning experience aimed at helping them understand the craft and impact of feature writing. The project began when English teacher Dawn Mericle reached out to invite a local journalist to serve as a community partner, giving students the opportunity to learn directly from someone working in the field. Her goal was to move beyond traditional classroom assignments and give students a chance to engage in real-world storytelling by exploring meaningful topics within their own community.

During my first visit to the classroom, I (Melissa Lee) introduced students to the fundamentals of feature writing, including the different types of feature stories and the techniques that make them engaging, informative and memorable. We discussed how feature writing differs from traditional news reporting by focusing more on storytelling, human interest and deeper context. I also shared my personal journey to becoming an editor at the Toledo City Paper, explaining the experiences that led me there and how writing feature stories is a central part of my work every day. About a month later, I returned for a second visit, where students presented their completed feature stories to both the class and myself. Each presentation reflected the effort they had put into researching, writing and refining their work. – Melissa Lee

The Toledo Humane Society: Animal Adoption and Community Impact in Maumee

By Maumee High School Students: Lila Ruetz, Addison Smith and Sienna Foreman

Many people love animals and consider adopting pets such as dogs, cats, guinea pigs, bunnies and even horses or birds. In Maumee, the Toledo Humane Society gives the community a chance to meet these animals up close. Each kennel includes a poster showing the animal’s name, breed, gender and medical history, helping visitors better understand each animal before meeting them. The staff work together to ensure all animals are healthy, enriched, vaccinated and properly evaluated before going to their new homes.

One of the most essential parts of the Toledo Humane Society is its cruelty department. This department has investigators who respond to reports of abuse, abandonment and neglect. We reached out to the Toledo Humane Society, and one of their workers, Alyssa Duff, explained their mission: “We are here to support the community in efforts focused on relieving the suffering of, preventing cruelty to, and providing humane treatment of animals. We are actually the only organization with a cruelty department in our area.”

The adoption progress

The adoption process is simple and welcoming. Visitors enter the shelter and explore different hallways dedicated to each type of animal. Once a pet catches their interest, staff members bring them into a private room where they can spend time bonding with the animal. Afterward, potential adopters submit an application at the front desk and meet with an adoption counselor for an interview. The staff also provide important information about the animal’s medical history and any current medications.

For those who already have pets at home, the shelter recommends bringing them in to meet the new animal in a secure outdoor space to ensure compatibility. Once approved, adopters can complete their payment and often take their new pet home the same day or the following day. While home visits may be required in some cases.

Animal adoption has many important benefits for society. Choosing to adopt instead of buy helps reduce the number of homeless animals living on the streets or in shelters. This leads to safer and healthier communities, as there are fewer stray animals that may spread disease or become injured. Adoption also encourages responsibility and compassion, strengthening relationships within communities. Additionally, when animals are adopted, shelters can use their resources more efficiently and help even more animals in need.

By supporting adoption, individuals help build a safer, more balanced environment for both people and animals.

Want to be involved?

You do not have to adopt a pet to make a difference. People can also volunteer or donate to support the shelter’s mission.

Volunteering is another valuable way to help. Individuals must sign up for an orientation held on the first of each month. Volunteers are expected to commit around six hours per month and must have an active email for communication. They also complete about two hours of training before working directly with animals. Early tasks often include laundry, dishwashing and assisting with morning cleanings before volunteers are given more hands-on opportunities with the animals. There is a $30 orientation fee, while juniors ages 10–15 pay a reduced fee of $25.

In addition to volunteering at the shelter, individuals can also help at the Humane Society thrift store or contribute through donations. Donation drop-off is available Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-4pm. For larger items that cannot be dropped off, staff and volunteers may arrange a pickup, though scheduling can take up to four weeks depending on location.

Animal populations

The Toledo Humane Society takes great care in supporting and protecting animal populations. They foster animals and work with local colonies by spaying and neutering stray cats and dogs to help prevent overpopulation. Because these procedures include both surgery and anesthesia, they can be costly, but the Humane Society continues to invest in them as part of their mission.

The organization also rescues animals from a variety of situations, including strays found on the street, pets surrendered by their original owners, animals taken from abusive homes, or transfers from other agencies. In addition, they help manage animal populations by planning adoption programs around peak intake seasons and ensuring that animals are spayed or neutered before entering the shelter whenever possible.

The Humane Society also tracks its work carefully. Their website includes detailed records of animal intakes and outcomes, providing a full year of statistics that show how many animals come in and what happens to them afterward.

A community resource worth supporting

The Toledo Humane Society benefits our community in so many ways. It helps manage animal populations, gives animals a safe place to stay before they are adopted and assists injured and vulnerable animals, among many other efforts. They take what they receive without asking for more or less, focusing instead on meeting the needs of every animal in their care. Overall, the Toledo Humane Society is a place that deserves recognition and support because of the truly empowering work they do. The animals they care for show the positive impact of their dedication and effort. If you are able, please consider supporting their mission.

To stay connected and learn more, follow the Toledo Humane Society on Facebook and Instagram for updates and posts. You can also visit their website at toledohumane.org, call them at 419-891-0705 or visit their location at 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee.