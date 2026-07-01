Reel To Real: The Street Project Comes to Maumee

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How safe are the streets that you drive on and can anything be done to make them safer? That is at the heart of The Street Project, a documentary recently screened at the Maumee Indoor Theater.

“When the Toledo Lucas County Public Library first heard of The Street Project, we went to the Maumee Environmental and Tree Commission to see if there was interest in co-presenting the documentary. The focus of film—how to make our streets safer for the public—aligned with the commission’s purpose. The Toledo Library is always open for new ways to partner with other local organizations, like the Maumee Environmental and Tree Commission, to increase access to information and ideas. This free screening of The Street Project at the Maumee Indoor Theater is another example of that collaboration in action,” Stephanie Elton, a Communications Strategist for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, told the Toledo City Paper. “The Toledo Library, at its core, provides access to quality information that both increases the quality of life and encourages lifelong learning for all of Lucas County. Working with other community organizations who are the experts in their areas helps the library accomplish this work. Whether through programs in the community (like the screening of The Street Project), books and materials, meeting rooms and technology access, the library works continuously to provide opportunities for connection and knowledge.”

This 52 minute film will delve right into these issues and find solutions. The documentary is narrated by Maya Aoki Tuttle. It was directed and co-written by Jennifer Boyd. Additional writing was done by Chad Ervin and Lindsay Thompson.

The screening will go from 6:30-8:30pm, Tuesday. After the documentary wraps up, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Toledo Area Bicyclists President Nicole Fuizzotti. She will be speaking with at-large Toledo City Councilor Mac Driscoll, former Maumee municipal prosecutor Dan Arnold and retired Maumee police Chief Josh Sprow.

This screening will be free to attend. The theater is located at 601 Conant Street in Maumee.

Nancy Ganget, the Public Information Officer at the City of Maumee told The Toledo City Paper that the really surprising thing about the film is that it puts into context “just how dangerous it is” to drive on the streets. And remember that there are two major components in how safe or dangerous a road is; both the culture of car culture in the community and the way that the streetscape itself has been designed.

“I’m really excited about it. This is a really important topic, having a safe street so that pedestrians, cyclists and anyone who is not in a vehicle can get where they need to go or just get out for their exercise … safely and enjoy the community is very important,” Ganet says. “This movie just brings to light just how important it is to try and create a community like that.”