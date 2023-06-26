The rocket’s red glare: a 2023 guide to Independence Day celebrations and fireworks in the 419

Seeking to celebrate Independence Day in northwest Ohio? A plethora of free festivals offer food, family, fun and festivities. And lots of fireworks.

Friday, June 30

Whitehouse’s Founder’s Day Fireworks. 9:30-11pm. Blue Creek Metropark, 7035 Providence St. whitehouseoh.gov/event/founders-day-fireworks-2023

Saturday, July 1

Woodville’s 81st Fourth of July Celebration. Noon-11pm. Fireworks at 10pm. On South Cherry St. between Erie and Fort Findlay Rd. woodville4th.com

Springfield Township’s Fireworks at Homecoming Park. 5-11pm. 7807 Angola Rd., Holland. springfieldtownship.net/event/fireworks

BBQ Boom Bash at The Heights. Beginning at 5pm. 444 N. Summit St. VIP access to patio seating, outdoor games, private bar and buffet, and a great view of Toledo’s fireworks display. $50 per person, reservations can be made on Open Table. 419-243-7565.

Members Only Fireworks Viewing Party at Museum of the Great Lakes. Beginning at 6pm. 1701 Front St. The Museum Ship and Great Lakes Maritime Park opens for registered members to find a viewing spot. Bring chairs, blankets and picnic items to enjoy the river view while waiting for fireworks to begin. Members may bring a guest for $15 each, limit two guests per membership. 419-214-5000. nmgl.org/event/fireworks-at-the-national-museum-of-the-great-lakes

Red, White & Brew at Maumee Bay Brewing Company. 7-11pm. 27 Broadway St. Enjoy food, drinks and music in Growler Park (lawn area) while watching the City of Toledo fireworks display. Free. mbaybrew.com

The Commonheart: City of Toledo Fireworks Celebration Concert. 7:30pm. 983 Front St. The energetic roots-soul band from Pittsburgh will perform a free concert on the event lawn at Glass City Metropark. No reservations required; public fireworks display will follow. Concert sponsored by Greater Toledo Community Foundation. metroparkstoledo.com/musicingreenspaces

Fireworks in the 419. 10pm. Promenade Park, International Park and Glass City Metropark will be open for residents to watch fireworks. Groups are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show. TARTA is offering special event transportation to Fireworks in the 419 from Franklin Park Mall, for a $3 round trip. Trips downtown will leave Franklin Park every 30 minutes from 8-10pm, and rides back to Franklin Park from Jackson and N. St. Clair streets will begin 20 minutes after the conclusion of the fireworks display. visittoledo.org/events/fireworks-in-the-419

Fremont 4th of July Parade and Fireworks. Parade begins at 10am at Front & State, proceeds down Tiffin St. and concludes in Rodger Young Park. Fireworks take place at 10pm and will be launched from Walsh Park at 610 Morrison St. but can be viewed from Rodger Young Park at 1111 Tiffin St. No personal fireworks permitted. fremontohio.org/residents/calendar

Sunday, July 2

Fourth of July Festivities & Fireworks. 8am-10pm. Fourth of July festivities will be at Community Park with the annual Fireworks Display to follow at dusk. Fireworks will be shot from the Clyde Reservoir. 246 South St., Clyde. clydeohio.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=628

Monday, July 3

BG Boom Festival and Fireworks at the Wood County Fairgrounds. 4-9pm. 13800 W. Poe Rd., BG. Food trucks on site, the Community Band plays at 8pm, and the fireworks begin at dusk. facebook.com/events/234961325845348/

Lighting Up the Sky Independence Day Fireworks. 4-11pm. Findlay and Hancock County’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show take place annually on July 3 at 10pm. Local band The Cherry Bombs will play family-friendly hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Food trucks will be on-site starting at 4pm. Admission and parking are free. visitfindlay.com/event/lighting-up-the-sky-independence-day-fireworks/2023-07-03

Uptown Maumee Family Picnic. 5-9pm. 100 Conant St. Before fireworks blast off from Ft. Meigs Memorial Bridge, enjoy a family-friendly picnic. Food trucks and inflatables will be available. maumeeuptown.com/july-3rd-fireworks-picnic/

City of Wauseon’s 4th of July Celebration. 5-11pm. Festivities at Biddle Park will include bounce houses, food vendors and fireworks. Fireworks begin at 11pm. 900 N. Glenwood, Wauseon. facebook.com/cityofwauseon

Oak Harbor Independence Day Celebration. 5-11pm. Includes food vendors, entertainment, inflatables, a duck race, and fireworks. oakharborohio.net/partnership/independence-day-celebration

Star Spangled Celebration at Centennial Terrace. 7-11pm. 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. Concessions will be available and 56 Daze will provide entertainment. Admission fee $6 adults, $4 children under 12. No carry-in food or beverages allowed at Centennial Terrace. Fireworks begin at 10pm and a simulcast will be aired on 101.5 The River. Fireworks can also be viewed from Sylvania Pacesetter Park, 8801 Sylvania-Metamora Rd. $5 parking fee in both lots. centennialterrace.org/event/star-spangled-celebration

Maumee and Perrysburg Fort Meigs Fireworks. From 9:30-10:30pm. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Fort Meigs, at 29100 W. River Rd. will allow visitors on site to view the fireworks display. Food trucks will be available. ci.perrysburg.oh.us/news_detail_T5_R96.php

Tuesday, July 4

Red, White & Vroom. 9am-11pm. All-day festivities include a run/walk 5k, a car, truck and cycle show, ice cream social, community choir concert, dance party and duck race. Fireworks begin at 10pm at Waterworks Park. 205 E. Perry St. facebook.com/PortClintonArea4thOfJulyCelebration

Independence Day 1813 at Fort Meigs. 9:30am-5pm. A historic recreation of Independence Day 1813 with weapons demos, historic music performances and civilian activities. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 children, free for children under 5, Fort Meigs Annual Pass holders and Ohio History Connection members. fortmeigs.org/independence

4th of July celebration in Portage. 11am-dusk. Parade begins at 11am from the north end of the village and proceeds to Enright Park. Throughout the day, enjoy a car show, games, craft vendors, live music, food vendors and bake sale. Fireworks begin at dusk. facebook.com/events/555721890028922

Public reading of the Declaration of Independence at Hood Park. Noon. 105 W. Front St., Perrysburg. Free copies of the Declaration will be distributed to attendees. nwocc.org

Freedom Feast at Fifth Third Field. 7-10pm. 406 Washington St. This feast in Home Run Terrace includes hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, cookies and more. $28 per person includes a game ticket. Fireworks will follow the game. milb.com/toledo/tickets/dinners-and-tastings

Put-in-Bay Fireworks over the Lake Erie harbor. 10pm. visitputinbay.com/events/july-4-put-in-bay/

Friday, July 7

Defiance Fireworks Celebration. 4-9pm. Celebrate Independence Day at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers. Enjoy delicious food and children’s activities from 4-9pm at Kingsbury Park before the fireworks begin at dusk. Watch them from Pontiac Park, Kingsbury Park, or the Fort Grounds. visitdefianceohio.com/defiance-fireworks-celebration