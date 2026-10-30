Sunday, November 1, 2026
BECOME AN INSIDER
Home Arts & Culture Theatre The Phone Is Ringing Dial M for Murder: Comes To The Toledo Repertoire Theatre

The Phone Is Ringing Dial M for Murder: Comes To The Toledo Repertoire Theatre

By Ava Thoman

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Do you enjoy suspense, betrayal, manipulation and a meticulously planned crime gone wrong? Well, the next production at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, “Dial M for Murder,” may be the thriller you seek.

Directed by Nancy Wright, this acclaimed play, which became popular after the Alfred Hitchcock film adaptation of the same name, plays at the Rep from Nov. 6 to 15.

The play centers on Tony Wendice, a former tennis star who plots to murder his wealthy wife, Margot, after discovering her affair. Set almost entirely in the couple’s London apartment, the story unfolds with tight, claustrophobic tension.

“Our female characters challenge their fates, and in the process, they give us a wild ride to the final curtain,” Wright said.

Featuring Leigh Yenrick as Margot, Emily Waters as Maxine, Garrett Monosmith as Tony, Paul Brown as Lesgate and Cindy Bilby as Inspector Hubbard, the small cast has become a tight-knit group through months of preparation.

“This will be my fourth show with the Rep, and I’m happy to be back on stage, particularly with this cast and crew. They’re incredible and their energy is palpable,” said Yenrick.

For more information on tickets, go to toledorep.org.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Do you enjoy suspense, betrayal, manipulation and a meticulously planned crime gone wrong? Well, the next production at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, “Dial M for Murder,” may be the thriller you seek.

Directed by Nancy Wright, this acclaimed play, which became popular after the Alfred Hitchcock film adaptation of the same name, plays at the Rep from Nov. 6 to 15.

The play centers on Tony Wendice, a former tennis star who plots to murder his wealthy wife, Margot, after discovering her affair. Set almost entirely in the couple’s London apartment, the story unfolds with tight, claustrophobic tension.

“Our female characters challenge their fates, and in the process, they give us a wild ride to the final curtain,” Wright said.

- Advertisement -

Featuring Leigh Yenrick as Margot, Emily Waters as Maxine, Garrett Monosmith as Tony, Paul Brown as Lesgate and Cindy Bilby as Inspector Hubbard, the small cast has become a tight-knit group through months of preparation.

“This will be my fourth show with the Rep, and I’m happy to be back on stage, particularly with this cast and crew. They’re incredible and their energy is palpable,” said Yenrick.

For more information on tickets, go to toledorep.org.

Previous article
Halloween Guide 2026
Next article
Former Professional Boxer Finds New Purpose In Coaching At Toledo Gym After Receiving Career-Ending Diagnosis
Ava Thoman
Ava Thoman

Recent Articles

Our Latest Digital Issue

Digital Issue

Digital Issue: Novemeber 2026 Edition

TCP Staff
https://issuu.com/adamsst/docs/november_2026_toledo_city_paper  
Read more

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2026 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO

Toledo City Paper
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.