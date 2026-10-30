The Phone Is Ringing Dial M for Murder: Comes To The Toledo Repertoire Theatre

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Do you enjoy suspense, betrayal, manipulation and a meticulously planned crime gone wrong? Well, the next production at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, “Dial M for Murder,” may be the thriller you seek.

Directed by Nancy Wright, this acclaimed play, which became popular after the Alfred Hitchcock film adaptation of the same name, plays at the Rep from Nov. 6 to 15.

The play centers on Tony Wendice, a former tennis star who plots to murder his wealthy wife, Margot, after discovering her affair. Set almost entirely in the couple’s London apartment, the story unfolds with tight, claustrophobic tension.

“Our female characters challenge their fates, and in the process, they give us a wild ride to the final curtain,” Wright said.

Featuring Leigh Yenrick as Margot, Emily Waters as Maxine, Garrett Monosmith as Tony, Paul Brown as Lesgate and Cindy Bilby as Inspector Hubbard, the small cast has become a tight-knit group through months of preparation.

“This will be my fourth show with the Rep, and I’m happy to be back on stage, particularly with this cast and crew. They’re incredible and their energy is palpable,” said Yenrick.

For more information on tickets, go to toledorep.org.