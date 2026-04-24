The Kayaking Kraze: Putting More People Afloat

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The most popular craft on the water these days needs no gasoline to operate, no trailer to transport and it can cruise across the surface effectively in just one-foot depths, with minimal environmental impact.

Kayaks – inexpensive, lightweight, easy to maneuver and human powered – have opened up the lakes, rivers and streams to a new boating crowd. The colorful vessels can be seen making individual excursions or floating along in loose social flotillas on Ohio and Michigan waterways near you.

Sarah Genzman, an officer with the Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft, has seen the kayaking craze unfold.

“In recent years, there’s been a huge increase in the number of kayaks registered in the state because paddle craft make family friendly activity on the water accessible and affordable for just about everyone,” she said. “There are tons of waterways to utilize, and you can rent kayaks, or buy them at a lot of places.”

Mario Campos, owner of Maumee Tackle, saw an opportunity to expand his business during the covid period and he found the spike in kayaking accompanied that health crisis.

“All of the people trapped indoors just wanted to get outside and a lot of them discovered kayaking,” he said. “It was a means to enjoy the outdoors and the water in a new way, without the normal expense associated with boating.”

Campos sells kayaks from his Maumee store and also rents them from his facility on the Maumee River in Grand Rapids. The rentals come with a life jacket, paddle and instruction and include drop-off and pick-up locations for a variety of distances. Single and tandem units are available in the safest style “sit on top” kayak.

“There are some great options for those looking to try out kayaking for the first time and we offer guides for newcomers and summer moonlight kayaking trips,” he said. “The resources are right here in our backyard, with the Maumee River, Swan Creekmand dozens of other places to kayak.”

The 57-acre lake at Maumee Bay State Park is another popular kayaking site. Genzman added that kayaking classes are also offered at the park.

Metroparks Toledo offers instruction in kayaking along with how to operate canoes and stand-up paddle boards. There are “try-it” paddling programs, scenic paddles with Metroparks naturalists and paddle sports classes. The ponds and marshes in the park system offer calm waters with no current that are ideal for kayak beginners.

In order to make your kayaking experience the best possible, there are a few guidelines important to newcomers as well as experienced paddlers. Sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat that protects the face and ears are recommended.

It is best to avoid wearing cotton clothing, since this material soaks up water and becomes heavy when wet. Polyester, fleece, or nylon fabrics are a good choice since they tend to wick water away from the skin. Bringing along rain gear is wise if the forecast suggests that precipitation is possible. The best kayaking footwear includes sandals that strap to the foot or old tennis shoes. Flip-flops are not recommended.

For more information on kayaking classes, rentals and kayaking opportunities in the region, visit these websites: ohiodnr, maumeetackle.net, metroparkstoledo, and michiganwatertrails.