The Historic Libbey House Fall Events

By Leslie Anne Shore

The Historic Libbey House, the Glass City’s National Histroic Landmark honoring Edward Drummond Libbey, founder of the Libbey Glass Company, has a lineup of must-do fall fun events you won’t want to miss.

Libbey House Wine Tasting

The Historic Libbey house is hosting a wine tasting Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-8pm. 

Enjoy tasting five fine wines from Sautter’s Market, presented by Jim Sautter, Level One Sommelier. Each wine is carefully paired with a delicious appetizer. The cost for the event is $40. Get tickets here.

Local Artists’ Holiday Trunk Sale

Shop til you drop Nov 22, 5-8pm and 23, 11am-6pm.

The Art’s Commission of Greater Toledo joined with the Libbey House for this holiday event. Enjoy viewing and shopping the artwork of 20 local artists during this 2-day fall fundraising event. Meet the artists, enjoy delicious drinks and appetizers and check out Libbey House’s holiday decorations during the event. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the The Arts Commission website.

For more information on events at The Libbey House, visit libbeyhouse.org/events.

