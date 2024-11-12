The Historic Libbey House Fall Events

The Historic Libbey House, the Glass City’s National Histroic Landmark honoring Edward Drummond Libbey, founder of the Libbey Glass Company, has a lineup of must-do fall fun events you won’t want to miss.

Libbey House Wine Tasting

The Historic Libbey house is hosting a wine tasting Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-8pm.

Enjoy tasting five fine wines from Sautter’s Market, presented by Jim Sautter, Level One Sommelier. Each wine is carefully paired with a delicious appetizer. The cost for the event is $40. Get tickets here.

Local Artists’ Holiday Trunk Sale

Shop til you drop Nov 22, 5-8pm and 23, 11am-6pm.

The Art’s Commission of Greater Toledo joined with the Libbey House for this holiday event. Enjoy viewing and shopping the artwork of 20 local artists during this 2-day fall fundraising event. Meet the artists, enjoy delicious drinks and appetizers and check out Libbey House’s holiday decorations during the event. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the The Arts Commission website.

For more information on events at The Libbey House, visit libbeyhouse.org/events.