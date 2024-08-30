The Historic Libbey House Events September and October

The Historic Libbey House, a museum honoring the legacy of Toledo’s iconic glassmaker, is offering fun and exciting events for the community this fall.

Historic Edward Drummond Libbey House Tour

The Historic Libbey House is hosting free educational tours open to the public to learn more about the history of all three floors of the National Historic Landmark.

This event will be hosted from 12 pm to 3 pm on Sept. 15.

Harvest High Tea

The Libbey House Foundation and The Women of The Old West End present the Harvest High Tea. Come and enjoy delicious tea sandwiches, desserts and various specialty teas. This is a registered event, and tickets are $40 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit their website here.

This event will be hosted from 11 am to 3 pm on Sept. 22.

A Doggone Night of Mystery at the Libbey House

The Libbey Foundation presents “The Dogs are still Missing.” Join in for a night of sleuthing at the Historic Libbey House for this mystery event, The Block family’s dogs are missing again and need your help to find them. This is a 21 and over event and tickets are $30 per person which includes an assortment of drinks and appetizers. For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit their website here.

This event will be hosted from 6 pm to 9 pm on Oct. 12.

Florence Scott Libbey Chamber Series

Join the Historic Libbey house for a casual viewing of local musicians with classical music and discussion. This event includes light refreshments and tickets are $30 per person. For more information or to purchase your tickets you can visit the website here.

This event will be hosted from 7 pm to 9 pm on Oct. 17.