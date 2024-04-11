The HeART Gallery Hosts Looking Over The President’s Shoulder

The HeART Gallery will be hosting a Lunch and learn performance based on the true story of Alonzo Fields on April 18. Fields, who accepted a job as a butler at the White House in 1931, had a plan to work there for the winter ended up working there for 21 years.

Some of the presidents that were in office when Fields was in the White House were Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. As well as tended to special guests to the White House such as Winston Churchill, Marian Anderson, Errol Flynn and the king and queen of England.

Fields was forced by the Depression to give up his dreams of becoming an opera singer and accept the job at the White House where he quickly was appointed Chief Butler.

The Lunch & Learn will begin with a “White House” buffet of dishes mentioned in the performance. On display will be an array of historical artifacts from the 1930s-1950s.