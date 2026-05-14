The Full 90 Pub – A Slice of Soccer Heaven in Downtown Toledo

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The life of a soccer fan in the US can be lonely.

While it’s undeniably building momentum, the world’s most popular sport is still relegated to second-class status Stateside— it languishes behind America’s “Big Four” — football, basketball, baseball and hockey. But, every Saturday and Sunday morning during the English Premier League season, the Switchboard transforms into a pub that’s fighting the forces of cultural inertia and time zone challenges to be THE spot for Toledo’s soccer-obsessed.

“The Full 90 Pub” is its name and it began life in Maumee’s Village Idiot back in 2016, before taking residence in the Switchboard in 2020. It’s stayed strong downtown ever since and remains the only place in Toledo to get a pour of Guinness on a weekend morning. The Full 90 proudly shows every single English Premier League game live, as well as many of the variously-related Cup games – Champions League, FA Cup and the like – starting at the eye-wateringly early hours of 7:30am Saturdays and 9am Sundays. European Expats share drinks with lifelong Toledoans. Diehard footie fans rub elbows with those just testing the Premier League’s deep purple waters. Bitter rivals pull up barstools side-by-side as Arsenal and Manchester City vie for the top spot in the Premier League. The Full 90’s only common denominator is simply its patrons’ love for the beautiful game. Through it all, the air in the place is always one of conviviality, rather than animosity. Those familiar with soccer rivalries across the pond will know that’s rarely a given when rooting interests collide.

Toledo’s home for the 2026 World Cup

Though the Premier League is core to The Full 90’s identity, there’s another major soccer event on the horizon during which the pub is sure to take center stage: the North America-hosted World Cup. The Full 90 will extend its hours during June and July, broadcasting each and every match throughout the tournament. Whether you are a sports fan or just like a good spectacle, you should make it a priority to catch at least one match. Back during the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina, I braved the December cold to head to the Switchboard for the second half of the match. Within moments of walking through the door, a roomful of strangers became friends. We watched Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi become soccer Gods before our very eyes, dueling avatars for their nations all the way down to a nail-biting penalty kick finish. The pub lived and died on every goal, every lost opportunity, and the differences between us melted away. I still think about that game. In fairness, it’s likely one of the five greatest World Cup finals of all time, but I don’t think I would have the same fondness for it were it not for the experience at The Full 90. As with many things, there’s something special in sharing something like that with others. Time zones, early mornings, and the Big Four be damned, we’re lucky to have a place like The Full 90 Pub in Toledo.

The Full 90 Pub at the Switchboard Bar. 912 Monroe St. Sat 7:30pm til games end; Sun 9pm til games end; see page for additional match times. facebook.com/thefull90pub