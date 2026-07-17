The Church of Second Chances: Where Mentorship, Community and Faith Meet to Change Lives

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In their brochure, the Church of Second Chances lays out their vision with clarity: “we believe that every heart can heal and every story can be rewritten.” It’s a lofty ideal, and the church’s mission of reducing youth recidivism is a difficult goal, but it’s one that founder Pat Cook has worked toward for a long time now.

Cook started her ministry supporting the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center’s Spiritual Enrichment program. But, as much good as she did in her 30 years with that initiative, she sensed that something was missing.

“Over the years it became apparent that there was a gap between the time our team ministered to the incarcerated kids,” said Cook. “They were released, then many times they wound up re-incarcerated.” 20 years ago, Cook felt a calling to begin work on the Church of Second Chances. “God clearly spoke to me and said to ‘open an aftercare facility and a church to go along with it.’”

After some hesitation, she listened to that call and began the long work of developing what would become the CSC. She got her ministerial credentials, learned about non-profit leadership, and applied to the Assemblies of God to open a church. In 2024, God’s calling to Cook became a reality.

For more than two years, the Church of Second Chances has been providing support services, spiritual and otherwise, to young people who either have been incarcerated or are considered “at risk” in Lucas County. In addition to worship services at Vision Church from 4-5 on Mondays and Wednesdays, the ministry offers mentorship, group activities, and more — all in the name of giving purpose, community, and guidance to young people as they try to turn their lives around.

Mentorship has become a focus for CSC, and It’s hard work, but it’s worth it. “Mentorship takes a while to establish. Many of these kids do not have positive role models in their lives and trust has to be earned. They need to see that the mentor will consistently be in their lives and truly cares about them.” Participants can also attend free, monthly “field trips” including concerts, touring a working firehouse, or visiting the Toledo Sportway.

As for what comes next for CSC, Cook said that she hopes to create a youth center – the “aftercare facility” half of God’s original calling for her. “Ideally, I’d love to be in the Historic Old South End, although it’s not carved in stone. We need to be located where the kids to whom we minister are.” Donations are welcomed and critical to help the church sustain and grow its mission and can be offered on their website, secondchancestoledo.com.

When asked what of her CSC work has been most gratifying, Pat Cook said that while it’s really hard to pick just one, “Certainly one of the high points has been only four kids have been re-incarcerated in the two years we’ve been in existence. And none of those four attended CSC with any frequency.” That’s a mission at work, making a real difference in our community.

The Church of Second Chances. Worship: Vision Church – 1630 Broadway St LOWER, Toledo, OH 43609.Mon & Wed, 4 – 5PM; additional events scheduled periodically. secondchancestoledo.com