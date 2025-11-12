Toledo-Area Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Love Thanksgiving but don’t want to cook? We’ve got a roundup of area eateries that have you covered!

Thanksgiving Dining

Brim House

Brim House, located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Toledo is offering Thanksgiving Dinner from 5-7:30pm. The menu includes various starters, entrées and desserts. Make your reservations today through Opentable for the Thanksgiving Dinner or by calling 419-243-7664. Visit: Brim House

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Dine with Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant on Thanksgiving Day from 11am-9pm. Enjoy their festive seasonal dishes alongside their full menus. Reservations are reccommended. Make your reservation today.

Cousino’s Steakhouse

Join Cousino’s for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls, salad and pumpkin pie. Open from 12-7pm on Thanksgiving day.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

From 12-7pm, Maumee Bay Brewing Company will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Buffet. The buffet will consist of turkey and stuffing and all your favorite Thanksgiving sides. Make your reservation by calling 419-243-1302. https://mbaybrew.com

Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center

From 10am-3pm enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center. The meal includes many classics including turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and so much more. Reservations are required. Call 419-836-1466 to reserve your table today.https://www.maumeebaylodge.com

Saba’s Bistro

Located at 1705 Tollgate Rd, Maumee, Saba’s Bistro will be serving a special Thanksgiving feast. Starting at noon, their Thanksgiving Day special menu includes chicken stir fry, mac and cheese, apple dumplings and more. Plan a Thanksgiving feast for the entire family by making reservations today. Call 419-944-0409.

The Garden at Brandywine Country Club

Another feast, with food you can’t beat. The Garden is featuring many great dishes at their dinner, with traditional desserts like pumpkin pie and cheesecake. As ham, turkey, chicken fingers and salmon are their main dishes, this dinner brings a variety of foods to the table from 11am-1pm, then again at 2:30pm-4:30pm. For Reservations, call 419-865-2393. https://www.brandywinecc.com/restaurant

Whitehouse Inn

From 11am-7pm, the Whitehouse Inn has a buffet with shrimp, ham, prime rib and fresh turkey. Schedule your reservations by calling 419-877-1180. Adults $20 Children $10.

Carolyn’s Personalized Catering

Pick up an easy Thanksgiving feast ready to be microwaved for your family this Thanksgiving. Meal includes turkey, bread dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and butter for only $12 a serving. Pumpkin and pecan pie will also be available for order. Order by Friday, November 21 to pick up your meal on Wednesday, November 26. Call 419-836-3606 to place your order. 419-836-3606. https://www.facebook.com/p/Carolyns-Personalized-Catering-100063563711020/

City Barbeque

Thanksgiving made easy with City Barbeque this year. Pick up your meal for any size family, from small, medium to large. Order your meal today. https://www.citybbq.com

Cork & Knife Provisions

From 12-5pm on November 26th, Cork & Knife Provisions is offering a Thanksgiving dinner pickup. Their menu is available online with a large expansive list of sides and main courses with a Thanksgiving feast package for four. https://www.corkandknifeprovisions.com

Deets BBQ

Deets BBQ is offering whole slow-smoked turkey and ham with special sides for the holiday. Call 419-893-2293 to place your order today. Pickup will be from 1-2pm on Thanksgiving day. https://deetsbbq.com

Michael’s Gourmet Catering, Inc.

Order a traditional Thanksgiving meal without the stress of cooking. Pick up your Thanksgiving feast at Michael’s Gourmet Catering for only $17.50. Meal includes roasted turkey breast, glazed ham, kielbasesa, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn and cranberry relish. Pick it up Wednesday, Nov. 26 to heat up on Thanksgiving day. Call 419-698-2988 to place your order. https://www.facebook.com/michaelsgourmetcateringinc

Fire Pit Grille

Enjoy homestyle Thanksgiving flavors at 7723 Airport Hwy. Open from 10am-6pm but last seating is at 4:30pm. On the Thanksgiving menu will include turkey, ham, beef stroganoff, and breakfast entrees, a salad bar and sides.