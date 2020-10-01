Thanksgiving Day Roundup 2020: All the Good Eats, None of the Hassle

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

We all know that cooking your own Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit stressful at times. Luckily, there are other options for both dine-in and pick-up if you want to skip the laborious work and relax with your family and friends. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite spots for no-hassle Thanksgiving meals below. From local grocers and catering services to restaurants and bars, you’re sure to find something that will make your Turkey Day unforgettable.

Brandywine Country Club

6904 Salisbury Rd., Maumee

419-865-2393 | brandywinecc.com

The Garden at Brandywine offers a fine dining experience for an upscale Thanksgiving Day with their traditional buffet from noon to 5pm. Specific menu items and pricing are still being decided, but head to their website closer to the day of to get more specifics. It’s sure to include some of your favorite holiday fare.

Deet’s BBQ

Locations vary

deetsbbq.com

Each Thanksgiving family meal (ranging from $79.99 to $223.99) comes with green beans, 10 muffins, peach cobbler and your choice of a turkey, slow-smoked prime rib, or a ham. The purchase of a family meal will also get you two $25 gift cards for the price of one, plus two $25 Deet’s stocking stuffers for the price of one. Pretty good incentive, if you ask us. If you’d like, you can order their meats individually to add to your own homemade sides at home.

Do make sure to order your meal by Friday, November 20 at 4pm. Pick up is on Thanksgiving Day from 1 to 2pm.

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd.

419-389-6003 | docwatsonstoledo.com

Head to Doc Watson’s for a turkey dinner, which includes eight ounces of meat, a dinner roll, your choice of two sides, and a dessert for only $17.99. They’ll be opening at 11:30am to begin serving up all the festive holiday goodness you can handle. Not interested in dining in? You can pick up the same tasty meal curbside instead.

Firepit Grille

7723 Airport Hwy., Holland

419-724-4441 | firepitgrille.com

Dine in at Firepit Grille for their mouthwatering Thanksgiving Day spread. For only $15.95, you’ll enjoy herb-roasted turkey breast, cranberry sauce, a choice of two sides, and dessert. The Grille will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11am to 6pm. Make sure to make reservations— they fill up fast!

Fowl & Fodder Downtown

614 Adams St.

419-214-1588 | fowlandfodder.com

Though Fowl & Fodder will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, you can still pick up their amazing Heat and Serve Family Meals on the Tuesday or Wednesday prior between 1 and 6pm. Their choice of meats are citrus and herb turkey breast with sage and madeira chicken gravy; maple black pepper ham with local coffee-infused red eye gravy; and beef short rib with bone marrow bordelaise. It’s definitely a selection any respectable foodie can get behind!

The sides range from maple cashew butternut squash or almond crusted green bean casserole to their cheese and grimolata potato bake and apple pumpkin pie for dessert.

Make sure to order on the F&F website by Sunday, November 22. Meal prices range from $125 for up to six people to $285 for up to 20 people. If you are getting food for more than 20 people, give the restaurant a call for special pricing. You’ll also see options for a la carte add-ons, plus an opportunity to donate a meal care of Mosaic Ministries.

Ida’s Catering

4425 Bennett Rd.

419-478-3103 | idascatering.com

Ida’s will be offering a Thanksgiving Eve curbside pickup option for families. It has enough food for a family of four, which starts at $68.95, with an extra $13 for each additional person. You can also add items that aren’t included in the primary meal if you want extra sides and a dessert, though there is plenty in this Thanksgiving special: roasted turkey with white and dark meat, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, a garden salad, cranberry sauce, and freshly baked rolls with butter. Each meal comes with easy instructions on how to reheat the dinner.

Use Ida’s simple online ordering system or give them a call. Pick up times are 10am to 6pm on Wednesday, November 25.

Kevin’s Kitchen

2404 Country Squire Ln.

419-504-9535 | facebook.com/kkohnkitchen

There are lots of comfort foods to choose from at Kevin’s for their pick-up meal, from a choice of turkey or beef tenderloin to their dessert options, which include sweet potato, apple, pumpkin or pecan pie. You’ll also find fresh dinner rolls, cranberry relish, corn, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes with gravy, and stuffing. Call Kevin’s to place your order by Saturday, November 21, and to inquire about pricing. The meal serves from six to eight people.

Customers can opt for delivery for $15 extra or pick up the meal curbside on Thanksgiving Day.

The Leaf and Seed

116 10th St.

419-407-5333 | theleafandseed.com

Vegans and non-vegans alike will appreciate the healthy-yet-hearty reheatable individual meals ($30) and family meals ($120 for up to five people) available for pick-up at The Leaf and Seed. You’ll have your choice of a gluten-free or seitan “turkey,” a choice of three to five sides, and an apple crumble or pumpkin pie. The sides include brussels sprouts, stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, mushroom risotto and more.

Call to pre-order your meal before Thursday, November 19 and pick up the day before Thanksgiving between 10am and 5pm. Everything owner Susan Herhold serves up at The Leaf and Seed is completely free of animal products, so you can celebrate with your family knowing you made a healthy, ethical choice!

Main Street Stable and Tavern

116 Main St., Blissfield, MI

517-486-2144 | mainstreetstable.com

Main Street Stable’s “buffet in a box” comes with all the classic Thanksgiving menu items, plus brown-sugar-baked acorn squash, tomato bread pudding, and French apple cake, just to name a few off-the-beaten-path selections. Of course, you’ll get your turkey, ham and pumpkin pie as well! This meal is $28.99 per person and $12.99 for kids 12 and under, a slightly abridged version that ends with a candy corn monster cookie.

Feeling like the meal’s still not quite complete? Add on a bottle of wine for $15 or a cider sangria kit for $18. Curbside pick-up for all items is on Thanksgiving Day between noon and 3pm. Orders will be taken by phone until they are sold out.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co.

27 Broadway St.

419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com

Your $60 Thanksgiving dinner for four from Maumee Bay Brewing Co. comes with sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, stuffing, gravy, and rolls with butter. You can also add sides and hors d’oeuvres for an additional cost— think deviled eggs, apple strudel, honey glazed carrots and more— if you’d like an even more decadent meal.

Pick up this reheatable meal the day before Thanksgiving between 2 and 6pm.

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St.

419-841-9505 | mancys.com

For barbecue enthusiasts, Shorty’s is an excellent choice for your Thanksgiving dinner. The Mancy’s roadhouse will be serving up slow-smoked turkey breasts for dine-in or pick-up. Price and further details to-be-determined. Call for further details in the coming weeks.

Super Suppers

7015 Lighthouse Way, Ste. 100

419-872-6325 | supersuppers.com

The Super Suppers team are experts on easy heat and serve meals, and their Thanksgiving Dinner is no exception. For $65.95-$114.95 (meals for three to six people), you’ll receive boneless turkey breast, green bean casserole, whipped potatoes with herbed gravy, cornbread stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, and either pumpkin pie or berry apple crisp.

Order on their website today and pick it up anytime between Wednesday, November 18 and Thanksgiving Day. Since the meals are frozen, Super Suppers recommends picking them up by Wednesday, November 25.

Walt Churchill’s Market

Maumee and Perrysburg locations

waltchurchillsmarket.com

Churchill’s will begin taking orders for their Thanksgiving dinners in early November, with prices that vary based on whether you want a few side dishes or the whole shebang. Using the order form on their website, or making requests over the phone, you can order a turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, and your choice of pumpkin or apple pie. Simply order and pick it up on Thanksgiving Day for a stress-free, delicious dinner.

Whitehouse Inn

10853 Waterville St., Whitehouse

419-877-1180 | thewhitehouseinn.net

From 11am to 8pm on Thanksgiving Day, the Whitehouse Inn will have their buffet filled with all the holiday trappings you’ve come to expect, with a somewhat lower price tag because of the pandemic. It’s $20.99 for adults, $11.99 for children aged four to 12, and $5.99 for children under four.

If you’d rather pick up your Thanksgiving meal, the Inn will also have that option available for classic holiday dishes. Give them a call for further details.