TARTA 2024 Community Update Focuses On Disability Advocacy

TARTA’s 2024 Community Update will focus on empowering the community and enhancing mobility in public transportation.

The 2024 TARTA Community Update will be held at the Glass City Center on Thursday, Nov. 14, 9-10am.

Learn about the exciting ways TARTA’s Chief Executive Officer, Laura Kophrowski is improving the public transportation system.

This year, author and disability advocate Anna Letitia Zivarts will keynote the update.

Zitarts wrote the book, When Driving Is Not An Option: Steering Away From Car Dependency. She also created the Week Without Driving campaign, a national event that takes place between Sept. 20-Oct. 6.

“Her work highlights the challenges that nondrivers face while navigating our mobility systems nationwide,” Tarta wrote on the website, “and calls attention to how improving those systems with nondrivers in mind would create a better quality of life.”

The 2024 TARTA Community Update is free to the public, however pre-registration is required. To register, visit eventbrite.com.

For more information on the 2024 TARTA Community Update, visit tarta.com/report/