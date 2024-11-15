Take A 3D Tour Of Toledo’s Most Haunted Building

Tour three of America’s most haunted places from the safety of your home, including Toledo’s own, The Collingwood Arts Center.

Planitar Inc., the creators of iGuide, a special camera and software that accurately captures and creates floor plans, created an immersive tour of three of America’s most haunted places, including The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas, The Bradford-Ma Barker House in Oclawaha, Florida and The Collingwood Arts Center in Toledo.

“Using iGUIDE’s 3D virtual tours to map these haunted spaces, viewers can experience them from the safety of their armchairs, but beware: their spookiness may still reach you!” a spokesperson with Planitar said.

The Collingwood Art Center is said to be the most haunted building in Toledo.

“Once home to a convent, supernatural sightings have been seen and photographed throughout the Gothic and Romanesque-style structure,” the spokesperson said. “The basement is reportedly haunted by the ghost of a nun who died in its depths.”

Check out the tour of The Collingwood Arts Center here.

For more information or to watch more tours, visit goiguide.com/haunted-tours.