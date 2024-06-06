‘Swimply’ Service Gives People Access to Rent Summer Amenities

Are you looking for some relaxing, private summer fun but don’t have your own oasis to escape to?

Swimply, the ‘AirBNB’ for swimming pools gives people the opportunity to rent amenities such as private swimming pools and tennis courts. The amenities are available to rent by the hour and pricing is set by the hosts. Hourly rentals usually start at $20.

Similar to its counterparts, the rentals have limits to how many guests are allowed on the property. Customers can browse through the various amenities available in their area before choosing the perfect spot for some summer fun.

In 2018, Bunin Laskin, founder of Swimply, created the idea for the platform after noticing how often his neighbors’ pool sat empty. He began renting his neighbor’s pool in exchange for help paying for the pool’s upkeep. After having great success, he decided this was something he wanted to take to a larger scale. Soon, over 30 pools across Los Angeles were listed and over 400 reservations booked. Since 2018, the company has raised over 50 million in funding. The company has since expanded across the United States and even into Australia.

“The vast, vast majority of Swimply (users) are people that live in the same city and community, and want fun, affordable access,” Chief Executive Officer of Swimply Derek Callow told LA Business Journal. “That’s very different to the majority of AirBnb’s core premise … we just operate in a very different space, and we’re a great additional revenue stream for AirBnb hosts as well.”

Currently, there are 13 listings available in the Greater Toledo area, including 11 pools and two pickleball and tennis courts. Rentals in the Toledo area start at $17.60/hour.

To find all Swimply listings available in the Toledo area, visit swimply.com/s?place=Toledo,+OH,+USA&space_type=all&use_case=all.