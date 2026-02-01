Sweethearts Introduces “Love in This Economy” Conversation Hearts for Valentine’s Day 2026

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Love, But Make It Budget-Friendly: Sweethearts Embraces Romance in a Real-World Economy

Valentine’s Day has always been about hearts, romance and sweet nothings—but in 2026, it’s also about splitting the bill and buying in bulk. Enter Sweethearts, the iconic conversation heart candy that’s once again proving it has its finger on the pulse of modern love.

This year, the beloved Valentine’s Day staple is rolling out a new collection of sayings inspired by what couples are actually thinking about: money, practicality and surviving “this economy” together.

Romance meets reality

According to new research from Sweethearts, three-quarters of Americans are looking for more affordable dating options and a whopping 80% say the economy is influencing their Valentine’s Day plans. Translation? Love is still alive—but it’s being planned with a spreadsheet open.

To reflect this shift, Sweethearts has introduced “Love in This Economy” sayings to its classic candy hearts. Alongside timeless phrases like “CUTIE PIE,” “LOVE BUG,” and “MARRY ME,” fans can now find messages that celebrate modern partnership goals—like sharing responsibilities and splitting costs.

The new sweet sayings of 2026

This year’s hearts are speaking the language of practical romance. There are 10 new “Love in This Economy” sayings, including:

SPLIT BILL

JOINT TAXS

SPLIT RENT

FAMLY PLAN

SHARE LOGN

BUY N BULK

CAR POOL

JOINT ACCT

PLUS ONE

COOK FOR2

It’s not about killing the romance—it’s about redefining it. After all, nothing says commitment like agreeing on a family phone plan.

A sweet balance of old and new

Don’t worry, traditionalists—Sweethearts hasn’t gone fully financial planner. Each box still keeps the perfect mix of nostalgia and novelty. In fact, about 25% of the messages in every box are new, while 75% remain classic favorites.

And for those keeping count: there are approximately 25 candy hearts in each Sweethearts box, meaning every handful delivers a blend of heartfelt charm and modern-day realism.

Candy still rules Valentine’s Day

Even with economic uncertainty, one thing hasn’t changed: people still really want candy. Sweethearts’ research shows that candy tops the Valentine’s Day wish list for millennials at 33%, beating out cards and flowers.

Among gift givers, 40% plan to give candy, followed by cards (37%) and flowers (33%). Singles, in particular, favor candy over flowers, preferring sweets by a 34% to 29% margin. Proof that chocolate—and conversation hearts—remain undefeated.

Sweethearts’ viral love stories

This isn’t the first time Sweethearts has captured the cultural moment. The brand has become known for its clever, sometimes cheeky takes on modern relationships:

In 2024, Sweethearts went viral with Situationship Boxes, filled with misprinted hearts that perfectly captured relationship ambiguity.

Last Valentine’s Day, the brand used scannable AI technology to unlock everything from moving trucks to marriage licenses (and even matching heart-shaped headstones—for the truly committed).

And for Halloween, Sweethearts dropped Ghosted Sweethearts, featuring blank, all-white hearts with absolutely no messages. Terrifyingly accurate.

Love with your head and your heart

“Sweethearts has always evolved with the times by staying aware of current dating trends and relationships—and being practical is having a moment,” said Evan Brock, Vice President of Marketing for Spangler Candy Company. This year’s messages reflect a version of love that’s less about grand gestures and more about partnership, teamwork and mutual survival in a tough economy.

A candy that reflects culture

It’s no surprise Sweethearts continues to resonate. The brand has long been described as a cultural barometer—even earning recognition from The New York Times for how its sayings mirror societal shifts.

Made with love and a wink of realism, Sweethearts conversation hearts are available at retailers nationwide. This Valentine’s Day, they’re reminding us that romance isn’t just about hearts and flowers—it’s about sharing logins, splitting rent and choosing love that lasts… even when budgets are tight.

