Sweethearts Candy Embraces Halloween with a Spooky Twist on Ghosting

Sweethearts—the iconic pastel hearts that have long been a staple of Valentine’s Day—are making a bold move beyond February. Known for their short-and-sweet messages of love and friendship, the candy brand is now aiming to haunt Halloween with a clever take on a modern dating dilemma.

A Candy Classic Gets a Haunted Makeover

For decades, Sweethearts have been synonymous with Valentine’s Day. But this year, the brand is expanding its reach to a new holiday. Just in time for spooky season, the company has unveiled Ghosted Sweethearts—a limited-edition release that trades in love notes for silence.

These new heart-shaped candies are completely blank and pure white, ditching the traditional pastel colors and printed phrases. It’s a visual metaphor for ghosting—a dating trend where one person suddenly cuts off all communication, seemingly vanishing into thin air.

Made in Ohio with Love (and a Little Shade)

What you might not know is that Sweethearts are made locally in Bryan, Ohio, at the Spangler Candy Company. Known for producing classic American confections like Dum Dums lollipops and candy canes, Spangler acquired the Sweethearts brand in 2018 and brought the beloved candy hearts back to life after a brief hiatus.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned business, Spangler has been making sweet treats since 1906. The company has become a staple of the Bryan community and a nostalgic favorite nationwide—now adding a little Halloween mischief to its legacy.

Speaking to a Modern Dating Reality

The concept isn’t just clever—it’s relevant. According to data the brand references, ghosting is an all-too-common experience, especially among Gen Z and millennials. Over 80% report having been ghosted at some point, with many calling it the worst part of modern dating.

But ghosting doesn’t stop at romance. People have experienced this sudden silence in friendships, social circles, and even the workplace. Sweethearts are tapping into this shared frustration and flipping it into something playful and edible!

Packaging with a Purpose

Ghosted Sweethearts come in specially designed Halloween-themed boxes, positioned as the perfect treat—or trick—for someone who’s pulled a disappearing act. Whether you’re sending them as a cheeky gift to a ghoster or indulging in some sugar-fueled closure, the message is clear.

Unlike the standard Sweethearts, these candies are all about what’s not said. It’s a bold and funny take on an experience that’s usually anything but.

Limited Time, Just Like That Text Reply

These ghostly treats are only available for a short time. You can grab a box (or send one directly to someone who ghosted you) at GhostedSweethearts.com for $7.99. But act fast—once they’re gone, they’re gone. In true ghosting fashion, they’ll vanish without a trace.