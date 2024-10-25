Sunshine Communties Creates Gifts That Give Back

This holiday season, shop local and support businesses that have a positive impact on our communities.

Sunshine Communities Gifts That Give Back gift boxes are the perfect holiday gift for your coworkers, friends and family.

“This holiday season, give a gift that gives back. Our locally curated, customizable gift boxes are more than just thoughtful presents—they support meaningful employment for individuals with developmental disabilities,” Sunshine Communities wrote on the website. “Each box is carefully folded and packed by hand, with coffee measured and art pieces handcrafted and signed by the individuals who made them.”

Boxes are customizable to fit whoever you are shopping for. Pick from four different gift box options, including the Sunshine Art Studio Box, featuring two handmade ceramic pieces; the Georgette’s Favorite Box, featuring four different coffee roasts, a silver coffee scoop and a handmade mug; the Christmas Morning Box, which features the Jingle Bell Java roast, pancake mix and a handmade mug; or build your own gift box.

“Whether you’re shopping for clients, friends or neighbors, we have something for everyone—coffee lovers, art enthusiasts and more. For corporate orders or custom options, connect with us to discuss,” Sunshine Communities wrote. “Every purchase makes a positive impact in our community.”

Every gift box purchased goes back to supporting people with developmental disabilities through Sunshine Communties’ different programs.

For more information or to purchase a box, visit.sunshine.org/news-and-blog/gifts-give-back-support-local.