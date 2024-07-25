Summer On The Docks Roundup

Enjoy a night of good food and views of the city at The Docks on the east side. The Docks features multiple restaurants with a wide variety of cuisine, including Zia’s Italian, The Real Seafood Company, Glass City Steakhouse and El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant.

Zia’s Italian Slices and Sangria Patio Party

On Aug. 5, Zia’s Italian is hosting an all-you-can-eat Slices and Sangria patio party. The event begins at 6 pm and is about $50 per person. The event will feature six different pizzas, four sangrias and a dessert.

Real Seafood Company’s Summer Seafood Celebration

Until Aug. 5, Real Seafood Company is hosting its Summer Seafood Celebration. A special menu is featured with special items. These are available during Real Seafood’s normal hours.

Real Seafood Company’s Live Music in the Lounge

Wednesday and Thursday nights until Aug. 1, Real Seafood Company is hosting live music in their lounge. The local performers will be performing from 6 pm to 9 pm.