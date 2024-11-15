STEAM Ignites the Runway Mixed Science and Fashion

Imagination Station held its STEAM Fashion Show on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

STEAM Ignites the Runway, presented by FiberFrame mixed science and fashion for an innovative night of fun.

“Watch the runway ignite with fashions that push the boundaries by weaving together science and technology. Over 50 models will grace the runway in dynamic, cutting-edge outfits inspired by STEAM, showcasing the powerful synergy between art and science,” Imagination Station wrote on the website.

Several boutiques participated in the event to bring their fashion to the runway, including, Hip to the Groove Boutique, Kids Klothesline, Meig, Ragazza Simply D’Vine Boutique, Sophia Lustic, Yogaja and Zina’s Boutique and Alterations.

A silent auction was held, with 20 auction items including designer jewelry, one-of-a-kind art, a catered four-course dinner and more available for people to bid on.

The evening was emceed by former Toledo news anchor Chrys Peterson and Toledo City Paper editor Riley Runnels.

All proceeds raised at the event went to Imagination Station’s Girl Power event, a STEAM event geared toward girls in grades 3-8.

For more information, visit imaginationstationtoledo.org/elements-of-style/.