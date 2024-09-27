Star Wars Inspired Event At Imagination Station, The Bash

“May The Bash Be With You.”

Star Wars fans won’t want to miss this Star Wars-inspired annual fundraiser event at Imagination Station, Oct. 5, 7 pm to 11 pm.

Enjoy an evening “far, far away” full of science, space-inspired food and drinks and even a chance to meet an artist who worked on Star Wars.

“Rebels and Jedi, grab your lightsaber and meet your new match on October 5, 2024: The BASH,” Imagination Station wrote on the website. “The science center’s annual fundraiser is taking you to a galaxy far, far away filled with intergalactic science experiments, cosmic cocktails at the Cantina and exotic delicacies.”

Tickets to the event cost $125 and can be purchased on the Imagination Station website.

Watch Brian Rood, a professional illustrator from Lucasfilm and Disney perform a live drawing, see new galaxies in the Starlab Planetarium experience, enjoy delicious drinks and food, bid in the silent auction, enjoy live music or take part in workshops during this fun event.

Enjoy food and drink for several local restaurants, including 7 Little Cupcakes, Assembly American Brasserie, Barr’s Public House, Brim House, Chick-Fil-A, Ficker’s, Fusian, Grumpy’s, Maddie and Bella Coffee Roasters, Mindful Table, The Standard, Urban Pine Winery and Quenched & Tempered.

Hepcat Revival will also perform live during the event.

For an extra cost of $20 per workshop, fundraiser attendees can take part in two different workshops during the 4 hour event. Join Master the Force: Lightsaber Workshop to build your own lightsaber or This is the way: Mixolology Workshop to create a delicious cocktail, a Mandalorian Mash Cocktail Shrub.

Attendees will also have the chance to bid on special items during the silent auction. There are over 30 items listed for auction, including numerous Star Wars memorabilia, a private cocktail boat ride, four tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game and a Taylor Swift signed guitar.

Bidding for auction items is open now.

For more information on Imagination Station’s The Bash, visit imaginationstationtoledo.org/join-support/the-bash.