St. Paul’s Community Center to Host 16th Annual Community Cookout

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

St. Paul’s Community Center (SPCC) will host its 16th Annual Community Cookout on Friday, June 12, bringing together donors, volunteers, clients, staff and neighborhood residents for an afternoon of food, fellowship and community connection.

The free event, sponsored by FocusCFO and Mancy’s Restaurant, will take place from 11:30am-1:30pm at SPCC, at 230 13th Street in Downtown Toledo.

The annual gathering serves as both a celebration of community partnerships and an opportunity to raise awareness about homelessness and the services available through SPCC. Attendees will enjoy a traditional cookout featuring hamburgers, hot dogs and a variety of side dishes. Representatives from local organizations will also be on hand to share information about community resources, while live music will provide entertainment throughout the event.

“This is our 16th annual fundraising and community gathering event,” said Joseph Habib, CEO of St. Paul’s Community Center. “The idea is to bring the community together, our neighbors, the individuals we serve, our donors and our supporters through an event that everyone can enjoy.”

“Our goals are to raise awareness about homelessness, provide an opportunity for our supporters and neighbors to meet the individuals they help support, and allow them to see the human side of homelessness,” Habib said. “We want to foster meaningful connections, reduce stigma and demonstrate how community support can make a real difference in people’s lives.”

SPCC provides shelter, support services and resources for adults experiencing homelessness, helping individuals build pathways toward long-term stability while promoting dignity and self-sufficiency.

How to get involved

Community members interested in supporting SPCC’s mission have several opportunities to help.

Make a donation

Monetary donations can be made online through SPCC’s website, by mail or in person during the cookout. Checks should be made payable to “St. Paul’s Community Center” and mailed to:

St. Paul’s Community Center

P.O. Box 9564

Toledo, OH 43697

Donate needed items

In addition to financial contributions, SPCC welcomes donations of essential items that directly support adults experiencing homelessness. Many of these everyday necessities are in constant demand and help provide comfort, dignity and stability for shelter residents.

Current Priority Needs Include:

Personal Hygiene & Toiletries

Razors

Washcloths and towels

Travel-size toothpaste and toothbrushes

Lip balm

Soap, shampoo, and body wash

Nail clippers

Deodorant

Q-tips

Feminine hygiene products

Disinfectant wipes

Disinfectant spray (such as Lysol or Microban)

Air fresheners

Clothing & Cold-Weather Items

Underwear and thermal underwear for men and women (especially larger sizes)

Sports bras

Winter shoes for men and women

Winter coats (larger sizes especially needed)

Sweatpants, sweatshirts, and other comfortable winter clothing

Winter gloves, hats, and scarves

Hand warmers

Socks, one of the shelter’s most needed and frequently overlooked items

Bedding & Linens

Blankets

Twin-size sheets

Pillows (limited need)

Laundry Supplies

Laundry detergent pods

Dryer sheets

Donations may be dropped off at St. Paul’s Community Center or brought to the Community Cookout. These items help SPCC meet the daily needs of shelter residents while ensuring they have access to basic necessities that many people take for granted.

Volunteer

Individuals interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact Rolonda Key, Human Resources Coordinator, at [email protected]. Volunteer opportunities vary based on shelter operations and current program needs.

Attend the event

The simplest way to support SPCC is to attend the free community cookout, meet staff and community partners, learn about available services, and connect with neighbors who are helping make a difference in the lives of Toledo residents experiencing homelessness.

Event Details

What: 16th Annual SPCC Community Cookout

When: Friday, June 12 from 11:30am-1:30pm

Where: St. Paul’s Community Center, 230 13th Street

Cost: Free

For more information, contact Joseph Habib, CEO of St. Paul’s Community Center, at 419-913-7859 or [email protected]. Vist St. Pauls online to keep up with events.