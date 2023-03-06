St. Paddy’s Day Event Roundup

Every year, people gather and go out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, or St. Paddy’s Day, on March 17. This celebration, also known as the Feast of Saint Patrick, has cultural and religious roots and is meant to honor the death of patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick.

Over the years, the date has become a chance to wear all your green clothing, head out to the Irish pubs and taverns, and party with friends. Because of this, many of the bars and restaurants in the Toledo area offer special deals and menu items in celebration of the holiday.

Not only is there an Official St. Paddy’s Day Bar Crawl, but there are also specific locations that will serve as a hub for St. Paddy’s Day events. Here is your guide for how to best celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in the Toledo area.

The Blarney Irish Pub is a downtown restaurant and bar known for its Irish atmosphere. Fittingly, the restaurant goes all out for St. Paddy’s day. The restaurant will be serving breakfast from 6 a.m. until about 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., and will stop serving food for the rest of the day. There are no specific alcohol specials, but the decor and general environment is inviting to all looking to celebrate the holiday.

Location: 601 Monroe St. Toledo, OH, 43604

Telephone: (419)-418-2339

O’Shea’s Irish Pub

O’Shea’s Irish Pub is known for its welcoming environment, great Irish food and lots of drink options. For St. Paddy’s Day, O’Shea’s Irish Pub is offering a live band from Ireland, a beer tent, Irish dancers, a traditional Irish food menu, a kids’ zone, and more. The celebration will go on all day from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Location: 1851 W Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43613

Telephone: (419)-725-2337

Paddy Jack’s Bar and Grill is home to a fun, family-friendly environment where people of all ages can kick back with the restaurant’s specialty grilled cheese. Additionally, those who drink can enjoy a worldwide beer selection. For St. Paddy’s Day, Paddy Jack’s is offering a Jiggs dinner and various drink specials, as well as performances from Irish dancers, and Irish instruments like bags, pipes and drums. The environment will be a perfect place to celebrate.

Location: 6725 W Central Ave. Toledo, OH, 43617

Telephone: (419)-725-9048

Shawn’s Irish Tavern is one of the longest running Irish locations in the area, serving the public since 1968. They have an extensive menu as well as many drinks. Every Thursday, Shawn’s offers corned beef and cabbage dinner. However, for St. Paddy’s Day, Shawn’s Irish Tavern is offering a Jiggs dinner and a couple of other limited menu items, as well as normal Irish fare and drinks. There will be entertainment throughout the whole day from musicians, Toledo bagpipes and drums, and a DJ for when the live music is on a break.

Location: 4400 Heatherdowns Blvd.Toledo, OH. 43614

Telephone: (419)-381-1281

Fairways Bar & Grill

This restaurant and bar offers not only a signature reuben with home cooked corn beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a special house dressing grilled on pumpernickel rye bread.

Additionally, though, Fairways offers a traditional Jiggs dinner on the 17th of each month. For St. Paddy’s Day, though, Fairways is not only having the Jiggs dinner, but also is running a special on Moscow mules.

Location: 8256 Central Ave. B, Toledo, OH 43617

Telephone: (419) 517-4653

Slip Mahoney’s Irish Pub

Slip Mahoney’s brings the public an exciting atmosphere and friendly interactions. This restaurant is the ultimate pub vibe, so it is only fitting they would stay open for St. Paddy’s Day. Slip Mahoney’s Irish Pub is going to be open all day for people to come in and enjoy the holiday.

Location: 932 Woodville Rd, Toledo, OH, 43605

Telephone: (419)-787-7078

Though this pub is more of a New York-inspired hangout, there are definitely Irish roots all around. The Irish side of Manhattan’s is unmissable on St. Paddy’s Day. The pub is offering guests a Jiggs dinner buffet, as well as many drink specials that you can check out upon arrival.

Location: 1516 Adams St., Toledo, OH, 43604

Telephone:(419) 243-6675

MyWay Bistro, though not explicitly an Irish restaurant, is a great St. Paddy’s Day celebration spot. Their range of food will suit any Irish cuisine fans. For the holiday, MyWay is offering a traditional Jiggs dinner, green beer and a few other drink specials. Additionally, MyWay will feature a live band that will add to the fun environment for the holiday.

Location: 5827 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH, 43560

Telephone: (419)-517-7096

Ye Olde Durty Bird

This traditional tavern prides itself on its high-quality hospitality for over 30 years. The restaurant serves a full menu for all ages. For St. Paddy’s Day, Ye Olde Durty Bird will offer the staple Jiggs dinner, the famous reuben and a couple of other food specials. Additionally, there will be green draft beer, deals on Guinness beer and a few other surprise drink specials.

Location: 2 S St. Clair St., Toledo, OH, 43604

Telephone: (419)-243-2473

OB’s Tavern

This traditional tavern has a great atmosphere with many menu items to satisfy customers. For St. Paddy’s Day, OB’s Tavern will have musician Pat Lewandowski perform in the morning, as well as a DJ at night to continue the party. There will also be a few food and drink specials to check out upon arrival.

Location: 2243 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, OH, 43604

Telephone: (419)-407-5886